Small bedroom ideas can turn a tiny cramped space into a must-see retreat with practical storage solutions and enviable interior design schemes. Even the most humble of box rooms has the ability to serve as a comfortable bedroom, and clever use of furniture can turn it into a multi-functional space too, incorporating useful study and storage areas. Careful planning and a dash of inspiration are all that’s needed to maximise a small room’s potential.

Pick a theme

Make a small bedroom appear larger by choosing a predominantly white look and peppering it with a specific decorative motif such as flowers and leaves. Combine neutral flooring with crisp white walls, delicate florals and minimal accessories for a chic, life-enhancing bedroom. This scheme is a masterclass in using complementary colours to make a space sing. Keep furniture pale and lightweight rather than dark and solid, going for a metal bedstead and cafe-style bedside table.

Repeat a single motif

Keep the decorative elements of a small room pared back by choosing a single motif – such as the heart – and running with it. Use it in two or three forms, such as artwork, accessories and soft furnishings, and in varying scales and the cohesive, contained scheme that results will free your space of clutter and confusion. Restrict colour to accessories and the room will be easy to update whenever you feel like it.

Love symmetry

A simple, perfectly balanced design scheme can be the saving grace of a small twin bedroom. Metal bedsteads are good space savers – but ring the changes with an unusual finish such as polished brass. Dress the beds in pure white linen and pastel-coloured wool blankets with a neutral/patterned duo of cushions to finish. Fit wall-mounted lamps to free up space on a shared bedside table.

Create a feature wall

Be bold with a striking wallpaper and eye-catching artwork and turn a single wall into the main focus of a small bedroom. Opt for a restricted colour palette with crisp white bed linen and furniture made from reclaimed wood. Stick to mostly white bed linen so the look isn’t overly busy and introduce a splash of colour to liven up the scheme a notch.

Paint a white backdrop

Decorate walls and ceilings in white to visually open up a small space and free you to use colour and pattern in a controlled way elsewhere. Then go to town with cottage garden florals – against the plain background they won’t overpower a small bedroom. Let colourful fabrics take centre stage with a bold, red patterned bedspread and cushions that contrast with the rest of the room.

Duplicate a pattern

Don’t be afraid to use pattern in a small bedroom. Pick one design, such as polka dots, and assign it to walls and soft furnishings for a smart, tightly controlled decorating scheme. Where space is at premium, choose your furniture with storage potential in mind: bedside cabinets over tables; an end-of-bed blanket box over a sofa.

Keep it cream

Create a restful feel in a guest bedroom with chalky cream walls, a pale upholstered headboard and a luxurious off-white satin throw. Stick to neutrals for as much of the room as you dare so that items don’t compete with each other for attention and the space appears less cluttered. But do feel free to add in the odd warmer tones to prevent the scheme from feeling cold and clinical.

Make it minimal

Symmetry is your friend when you need to strip back to essentials in a small room. Double up on bedside cabinets and lighting for an uncomplicated, easy-on-the-eye scheme. Use hits of duplicated colour to create visual balance and add definition and energy. Pick a pale colour palette as a fail-safe space enhancer. Here, soft neutrals add just the right amount of warmth, while the minimal wall decorations draw the eye to the bed and keep it there.

Think outside the box

If you love bold prints or texture, don’t shy away from your favourite pattern in a small bedroom. Whether it’s on walls or soft furnishings, make a feature out of a strong design: papering one wall with flocked or floral wallpaper will stop the pattern from taking over the small room, but will still achieve the desired finish.

Look to furniture with form and function

Another option is to go for a statement bed and little else, as we’ve done here. If you follow this route, use a bed that offers plenty of in-built hidden storage, or space underneath to store boxes and vacuum bags.

Luxuriate in colour

Think you can’t add colour to a small bedroom? Think again! Tight spaces are a great for experimenting with colour, texture and design. Combine petrol blue and aqua tones for a near-combustible mix; choose sumptuous silks and rich velvets for tactile bedspreads, cushions and curtains. But amidst these deep, rich shades, hold back a little white for ceilings and window frames.

