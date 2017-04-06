22 images

When it comes to teenage girls’ bedrooms, there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution. If Mean Girls taught us anything, it’s that teen cliques/ groups/ squads have their own distinct style and yes, this applies to your teenage girl’s bedroom design ideas as well as her wardrobe choices. If you have more than one teenage girl living at home, then chances are their ideas about decorating are quite different – while one wants brightly coloured walls, patterned accessories or vintage/ shabby-chic florals, the other will hone in on dark wall paint, edgy prints and pieces of rough-luxe design. So, if you’re wondering how to make the transition between princess-style little girls rooms and bedrooms for contrary teens, we figured that you might want a little decorating inspiration.

Before we get started on the various prints, patterns and colour palettes to consider, we need to address the double bed vs single bed debate that might be raging in your home; this teen bedroom furniture argument is not as unusual as you might think – sales of single beds have dropped significantly in the last few years as teens’ beds become islands where they sleep, chat, watch TV and even do their homework. Whatever you decide, and with available space clearly the defining factor, the decorating ideas for teen girls rooms in this gallery can be adapted to suit either single or double bedrooms.

The key, in most cases, is to banish childish decor and not impose your own style ideas on your teens’ room – it’s their retreat after all, and their idea of cool decorating most likely differs from yours. If you’re concerned about their changeable tastes and desire to keep up with trends, keep the basic wall colour neutral and use cool bedroom accessories and fresh bed linen to update the space and give it personality. The other teen bedroom essential is storage – even if every parent knows how difficult it can be to get your child to clean and tidy up after themselves, neat storage systems, from shelving to wardrobes, drawers to under-bed or end-of-bed storage benches means there’s no excuse for clutter. Get this combination of style and bedroom furniture essentials right, and you might even be in your teen girl’s good books for a little while! What more could you ask for?