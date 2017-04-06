When it comes to teenage girls’ bedrooms, there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution. If Mean Girls taught us anything, it’s that teen cliques/ groups/ squads have their own distinct style and yes, this applies to your teenage girl’s bedroom design ideas as well as her wardrobe choices. If you have more than one teenage girl living at home, then chances are their ideas about decorating are quite different – while one wants brightly coloured walls, patterned accessories or vintage/ shabby-chic florals, the other will hone in on dark wall paint, edgy prints and pieces of rough-luxe design. So, if you’re wondering how to make the transition between princess-style little girls rooms and bedrooms for contrary teens, we figured that you might want a little decorating inspiration.
Before we get started on the various prints, patterns and colour palettes to consider, we need to address the double bed vs single bed debate that might be raging in your home; this teen bedroom furniture argument is not as unusual as you might think – sales of single beds have dropped significantly in the last few years as teens’ beds become islands where they sleep, chat, watch TV and even do their homework. Whatever you decide, and with available space clearly the defining factor, the decorating ideas for teen girls rooms in this gallery can be adapted to suit either single or double bedrooms.
The key, in most cases, is to banish childish decor and not impose your own style ideas on your teens’ room – it’s their retreat after all, and their idea of cool decorating most likely differs from yours. If you’re concerned about their changeable tastes and desire to keep up with trends, keep the basic wall colour neutral and use cool bedroom accessories and fresh bed linen to update the space and give it personality. The other teen bedroom essential is storage – even if every parent knows how difficult it can be to get your child to clean and tidy up after themselves, neat storage systems, from shelving to wardrobes, drawers to under-bed or end-of-bed storage benches means there’s no excuse for clutter. Get this combination of style and bedroom furniture essentials right, and you might even be in your teen girl’s good books for a little while! What more could you ask for?
Encourage optimism with bright florals
Energetic, fun and girly (without being too sugary), this teenage girls’ bedroom is packed with saturated colour, destined to make your teen smile (even if they won’t show you that). This space has a a grown-up feel, but isn’t too serious, courtesy of certain decorative flourishes that add a whimsical finish – we’re looking at the curlicues on that chair and the light-hearted prints on the wall. The end-of-bed storage bench is ideal for hiding clutter, too.
Bring a bit of boho style to a teen bedroom
Give the structured canopy bed a bohemian update with a more relaxed approach that’s ideal for a teen girls bedroom. White walls and dark wooden furniture offer a neutral base for ethnic-print blinds, bed linen and a makeshift canopy draped over two ceiling-hung poles. A fresh blue or forget-me-not hued base draws together the varied prints, while a spearmint green reading lamp beside the bed freshens the relaxed, deconstructed look.
Do your homework on bedroom design
Just because a bedroom study space is essential for school or college homework, doesn’t mean it has to be boring. This bedroom corner has been transformed into a space you want to hang out in – it’s worthy of a lifestyle blogger, we think! Floating shelves house stacked framed prints and photos, as well as pastel accessories that look pretty while also functioning as organisational desk essentials. A marble-effect light and fur throw add a touch of luxury, to the slender desk that handily doubles as a dressing area.
Curate a cool bedroom art display
If you’ve spent time and money carefully creating two-tone paint effects like this, and refurnishing a kids bedroom, you’re probably not going to be that keen for your teen daughter to pin posters directly on the wall… not that we’re being design control freaks or anything. Try fixing picture ledges at staggered heights on the wall above the bed and layering up framed prints and photos of your teen’s choice for a personal and art display. The images – and therefore the space – can be updated as frequently as she wants.
Give a loft room a Scandi spin
Not all teens are blessed with the biggest of bedrooms, and it’s not always simple switching up from a children’s room to a more adult space. This attic bedroom does a great job of crossing that divide, with a cool Scandi style that makes the most of the available space with a raised built-in cabin bed, with storage below and in the alcove beyond… leaving the rest of the room free for your teen’s wardrobe (ideally not scattered across the newly-freed-up floor). The wood cladding keeps the bedroom calm and enhances the sense of space – essential in a teen girl’s room – while colourful bed linen can be used to add personality and flair.
Bring street art style inside
Not all girls want pretty pretty bedrooms – in fact, plenty of teenage girls want their bedrooms to reflect their more grungy and edgy personal style and, to be clear, this doesn’t mean pink walls and floral bedding. But rough-around the edges can be stylish, too, as this industrial decorating scheme, that draws on street art and rough-luxe finishes shows. Build on some graffiti-style wallpaper with a metal bedframe, wire lockers for storage, a factory-style light and denim-finish bed linen, and you’ve got an urban teen girls bedroom with a warehouse vibe. Easy.
Creat subtle and sophisticated layers
Get a girly bedroom look, without going overboard on the pink palette that, if used in excess, can make a space look childish. Here a soft cherry-blossom pink is tempered by a neutral geometric wallpaper that stops half way up the wall, loose florals on white backdrops and soft fabric elements – such as the upholstered bed and cushions – in saturated colours.
Create a cute country-style space
This neat bedroom retreat is a great way to bridge the gap between a little girls room and a more grown-up bedroom style. The casual country style benefits from the mix-and-match of textiles, while the black metal bed frame rolls back the girliness of the scheme a little bit.
Opt for light and airy designs
A clean white or neutral base is ideal for teenage bedrooms, as it offers the opportunity to chop and change the look as quickly as teenage tastes and styles do! Opt for classic white furniture with a slender profile, as this will help reduce the sense of clutter. However, this sunny, pretty space is really all about the accessories; a bold bloom bedspread, hot pink accents, soft pastel lamps and prints and a tactile sheepskin throw on the chair ensure this space is modern and still playful.
Create teen design with depth
Dark and moody decor can be achieved without turning a teen bedroom into a bat cave; paint the walls a smart dark grey, and layer up lighter shades of grey and white, using different patterns to add interest, and a throw in a pop of one other colour for a little youthful energy. A hand-lettered print on the wall (in this case a parental reminder, maybe!) along with other ice-white accents, freshens the finish without taking away from the overall impact.
Reach for retro, with this Seventies-style space
A retro Seventies-style wallpaper makes a striking statement in this bedroom. Pick out tones from the wallpaper and choose block-coloured furniture and accessories in those colours – keeping these large pieces simple helps to break up the pattern and avoid a fussy finish. A white-framed mirror and black-and-white fashion print from the same era adds a classic touch.
Get organised…with added colour
Bring a little organisation to that growing shoe and accessories collection, before it migrates out of the wardrobe, and store them all on a colourful ladder shelving unit (you might need to paint a plain wooden frame). Modern and practical – this one’s a no-brainer.
Dream up a whimsical scheme
A little bit Midsummer Night’s Dream, a little bit folksy, this nature-inspired bedroom comes out quite high on the girly decorating scale, even with it’s blue-hued colour palette. A scattering of cushions embroidered with birds and butterflies brings a touch of whimsy, while a sheer lavender canopy draped over the bed keeps the look light and airy. Accessories in natural materials, such as the woven lampshade, cut through the blue to keep the space from becoming overwhelmingly dreamy!
Fashion a space for homework
While homework is never deemed fun, fashion-loving teens might like this high-contrast bedroom, with its chic workspace. A slender console functions as a workspace for design or computer work, as well as a surface to display special trinkets. Floating shelves are painted the same colour as the walls, so they seem to recede and create a spacious feel, which works perfectly with the bold graphic-print rug and shots of hot pink.
Make a feature of a girly bedroom storage solution
If there’s room at the end of the bed, use the space to sneak in some extra storage for clothes, shoes, accessories or even school books! These girly metal trunks are one option, but if that’s not your teenage girl’s style, then vintage suitcases or upholstered bench storage are equally stylish and useful!
Be a styling hot shot
Hot, tropical colours will make for an energetic bedroom – it might help the girl who lives in it get out of bed faster in the morning, but then again… Hot pinks and deep oranges blend beautifully, while citrus yellow accents, such as the bed frame, and crisp white bed linen cut through the red-based hues to add a fresh hit to the overall look.
Opt for fun, folksy patterns
Looking for a whole new look for your teen’s bedroom? Start with plain, neutral furniture and introduce bold patterned bedlinen, cushions and throws. Folksy patterns like paisley provide a bright uplifting scheme, while neutral walls ensure the strong pinks and purples aren’t too overpowering.
Embrace shabby-chic style
For girls who like a subtle vintage/ classic country style, the shabby chic bedroom is a winning option. Sit ditsy florals and mix-and-match furniture in front of a wall hung with your teen’s personal gallery, and finish with quirky vintage accents, such as a tailor’s dummy (which doubles up as a clothes horse!).
Black and white bedroom
One for the colour-shy teenage girls out there – some girls just know from the get-go that monochrome is the epitome of chic style. Apart from the lack of colour, there is nothing retiring about this bedroom though, which mixes pattern like nobody’s business to amazing effect. We are particular fans of that striped drawer unit – ideal for storing a growing wardrobe and make-up collection!
Dress to impress with a striking dressing area
If you have the space, a dressing area is the ultimate luxury (not just for teens). Good lighting is key (pale walls will help reflect extra light) as is a full-length mirror to ponder over those fashion dilemmas. A tailor’s mannequin adds a quirky, theatrical touch, and will make this lucky room-owner the envy of all her friends.
Mix and match colourful craft styles
Pom-poms, polka dots, bunting and crochet might sound like a little too much to have all in one space, but treated right and these fun prints, patterns and textures can create a bright and brilliant bedroom for a teenage girl. Balance warm orange and yellow tones with pale blues and expanses of white, if you don’t want it to feel overwhelming. However, it’s an ideal space to let your teen play with design options.
Pick a Pop Art motif
Pop Art’s bold imagery is great for teen girls who want their bedroom decor to make strong statement. This room, with its punchy lip-motif repeat wallpaper, Warhol-inspired cushion fabric, and piped satin headboard has a cinematic quality that film and art-lovers will appreciate.