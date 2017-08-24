Ideal Home loves – our best buys this week

Each and every week we pick our favourite new in store and online buys to share with you

Here at Ideal Home HQ we’re lucky enough to get sneak previews of all the latest shopping collections and we all know sharing is caring, so each week we round-up our pick of the best just for you.

What makes our best buys hotlist we hear you ask? Anything from a statement new furniture piece to a simply stunning ‘I MUST have it’ cushion, no product is too big or too small to make our weekly round-up #idealhomeloves

This week we’ve got the perfect back to school backpack, a genius cooking gadget and a kitchen accessory all Bake Off fans will want. If you only buy one thing this week we recommend it be one of these beauties…

1. Totally tropical prints

It’s not been the most exotic of summers weather wise – having said that some of the storms have been pretty tropical that’s for sure! One thing we can thank this summer for is the little ray of sunshine that was the tropical interiors trend. These fabulous jungle print mugs are just the thing to savour that sunny feeling for as long as possible.

The beautifully illustrated drawings of tropical leaves in a shades of fresh greens set against crisp white are sure to brighten up any tea round.

Buy now: Bone China mugs, £12.50, So Just Shop

2. Cool Cookbook stand

Marble and metallic are a delightful combination for kitchen accessories, demonstrated beautifully by this cookbook stand – brand new in at Oli B.

A baking buy this week was inevitable really, with The Great British Bake Off back next week we’ve all become a bit baking obsessed – yes before it’s even started, yikes! This statement geometric design is definitely one to have proudly on show, even when not in use it’ll look effortlessly cool stood on counter tops.

Buy now: Flow Recipe Stand, £40

3. Multi Cooker

Lakeland never fail to impress when it comes to clever kitchen gadgets. This brand new one-pot wonder is going to be the saviour of every busy household up and down the country this autumn. Saving both time and kitchen surface space this handy device can cook almost any meal at the press of a button.

This small but mighty machine has nine cooking modes, 20 pre-set programmes, adjustable cooking temperatures and an auto clean functionality. With the ability to set up to 24 hours in advance it gives a whole new meaning to term ready meals.

Buy now: Multi Cooker, £89.99, Pre-order now at Lakeland

4. Back to school backpack

Not long until the new term begins. Regardless of not being at school we can all agree that September feels like the time of year to make fresh new starts, to organise our busy lives! A trusty backpack, whether for kids or grown ups, is always a winner for taking the weight off when carrying around life admin.

A backpack first and foremast has to be practical to fit in all manner of school books/diaries/ gym kits but it’s also so prominent, it’s nice to keep things stylish. Personalisation is a big trend for fashion and interiors right now, so these charming designs were a no-brainer for our best buys round-up. Little ones and adults alike will love having their initials proudly embezzled on their bag.

Buy now: Personalised Canvas Backpack, £29.99, The Present Finder

5. Life balance

The summer months are always the most hectic, with BBQ’s, holidays and summer clubs galore – making now the perfect time to read this book. Published this Thursday 24th August ‘The little book of Lagom’ is sure to transition your mindset into creating a calming September, because before you know it ‘THAT’ festive holiday will be upon us (a name right now less welcomed than Voldemort – it shall not be named!).

Lagom is a Swedish word that translates as ‘not too much and not too little, just the right amount’, this week’s best buys book promises to can teach us a thing or two about achieving a balanced happy and healthy way of life, the Swedish way!

Buy now: The little Book of Lagom, £9.99, pre-order at Amazon

Read more: Lagom replaces hygge as the new Scandi trend set to dominate 2017

Every week we’ll be rounding up the latest buys not to be missed! Be sure to check back in the same time next week to see what’s in store. Until then, happy shopping all.