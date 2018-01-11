Liberty London uses Instagram to discover new design talent

Today London's iconic shopping destination Liberty is launching an online competition, to find a new generation of home design talent

Liberty’s online ‘Open Call’ competition is an initiative that encourages UK-based makers to upload a photo of their products to Instagram, using the hashtag #LibertyOpenCall to get noticed.

As social media, namely Instagram, becomes the best modern platform for small-scale craftspeople to exhibit their work it’s no wonder Liberty London are utilizing it to find new design talent. The buying team will select their favourites, the successful entrants will have their homewares stocked in the world-famous home department at Liberty.

‘Liberty London has always been at the vanguard of discovering new talent and our mission statement is all about discovery,’ explains Sarah Coonan Head buyer at Liberty London, ‘This competition is going back to our core aim if uncovering the and extraordinary. ‘

Sarah goes on to say, ‘This year we decided to bring the Liberty London Open Call up to date using social media as more people than ever are using channels like Instagram to show and sell their creations. Liberty London’s mission is to bring together an edit of the world’s greatest craftsmen and this competition will help us to find the best new talent from around the British Isles.’

Liberty London has championed new design since it first opened it’s doors in 1875. It’s this ethos that has made it one of London’s most iconic shopping emporiums, the homes department is a haven for unique and wondrous Homewares.

Do you have a talent for making beautiful creations for the home? Get snapping and upload your photos to Instagram, to be in with a chance of winning the privilege of being a part of Liberty’s fabulous shopping experience. We’d love to see what you make, why not tag us too @idealhomeuk.

The public will get a chance to show support for their favourites, Ideal Home HQ included, before the buyers make their decision. The winning product will be revealed during London Craft Week in May. The competition opens today until February 7th

So if you fancy having your creations stocked under the most iconic beamed shopping roof in London, don’t forget to hashtag #LibertyOpenCall

#bestofluckfromIdealHome