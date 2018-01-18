It doesn't have to cost the earth to update a room, these inexpensive buys at Very home prove that

It’s a hard job but someone has to do it. This week I’m shopping for key pieces to transform my own home decor on a budget.

I have a thing for vintage mirrors, it’s the stylist in me. There was a time that I couldn’t leave a flea market or antiques emporium without buying one. But as the interiors world caught on to their fabulousness, hugely thanks to Pinterest, authentic vintage mirrors have become quite scarce.

A great alternative to buying a vintage mirror is buying a good imitation. Now hear me out, although the real deal is obviously fabulous, there’s a lot to be said about buying a new vintage-style mirror. Firstly you don’t have to scour charity shops and antique markets to get hold of one, plus the chain won’t require fixing and the edges won’t be chipped. You can create the same visual effect with a good copy-cat, so what’s not to love?

Buy now: Ideal Home Set of 3 Vintage Mirrors, £59.99, Very

I noticed the other day, while working from home that it gets dark early and without the bright overhead office lights you notice it so much more. Here’s my space at home…

To add light to the desk I’d choose the Mason lamp because it’s mix of marble metallic and grey is perfect to complement the decor. My home-working space is entirely grey as you can see – it’s calming and easy to live and work with.

The task lamp style design (with the moveable head to focus the light like the Mason lamp below) has become an iconic tabletop lamp choice, mainly thanks to its versatility – not just for desks they are equally as great used in kitchens and on bedside tables as reading lights.

As if the mix of materials wasn’t enough to make it Uber cool, I love the exposed chevron print flex!

Buy now: Ideal Home Mason Marble & Copper Task Lamp, £33.99, Very

I LOVE flowers, who doesn’t right? See for yourself the impact these bloom made in my home…

Ahhh peonies; my absolute favourite

Now imagine the further impact if I were to display blooms in this beauty below. The rich copper tones and an artistic scratched texture give this decorative vase a real wow factor. Copper is the perfect colour to accentuate green foliage (as demonstrated perfectly below)

Buy now: Ideal Home Scratched Copper Decorative Vase, £22.99, Very

These small but mighty, these inexpensive buys have the potential to transform your own space. Which one would you choose?