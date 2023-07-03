TK Maxx is selling boucle furniture and we're obsessed – 6 pieces to shop now or regret later

Still obsessed with the boucle furniture trend? You'll be happy to hear that TK Maxx, one of our favourite retailers for bagging designer-style items at small prices is selling some gorgeous boucle pieces – and we're seriously impressed.

As much as we love TK Maxx, given its fast-paced nature, you can never be too sure what you'll find there. Sometimes it's a hit, but other times, it can be a considerable miss – or you just end up leaving with something completely rogue simply because the deal on it was too good to not cop. Yeah... we've been there.

However this time, you can be ahead and shop these impressive pieces while it's early – but act quickly because they're going fast! And rightly so, because if you told us these furniture pieces were TK Maxx, we probably wouldn't believe you.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

TK Maxx boucle furniture – our top picks

As far as living room trends go, boucle is one that we still can't get enough of. From sofas to even its smaller counterpart of the ball cushion trend we've been seeing, there's a quiet luxury vibe to boucle that we think is sure to make any living room idea sing – even more so if you're trying to make a living room look expensive.

Here are some of our top boucle furniture picks we've scoured the TK Maxx website for, so you don't have to do all the legwork (you're welcome).

Cream Sturdy Frame Boucle Chair | £179.99 at TK Maxx This armchair is sure to be a stunner in any room – whether it be as an addition to a living room or even as a desk chair if you're feeling extra boujee, it's giving expensive vibes through and through.

Cream Boucle Accent Chair | £149.99 at TK Maxx This armchair is the perfect accent chair if you're looking to channel your inner Vanilla girl. We think it looks super cosy and will look great paired next to a side table like this designer-style table from George Home.

Brown Boucle Accent Chair | was £199.99 now £128.00 at TK Maxx If lighter colours aren't really your vibe and you're after something warmer for a rustic living room, for example, then we think this brown boucle accent chair is sure to be a winner in your home.

Yellow Boucle Curve Footstool | £69.99 at TK Maxx Sporting a unique curved design in a beautiful yellow hue, we imagine this footstool to be the sweetest addition to any room. If you're after that pop of colour, knowing what other colours go with yellow can further help bring a living room colour scheme to life.

Blush Pink Boucle Cube Ottoman | £49.99 at TK Maxx Following on from footstools, this blush pink ottoman is simply the cutest, featuring a tufted design that'll add some texture and interest to your space as a quick way to spruce up a home.

Cinnamon Boucle Grid Cube | £59.99 at TK Maxx Alternatively, if you're not that crazy about pink, this cinnamon-coloured footstool is another way to inject colour and texture into your home without having to think too much about it. These warm tones are ones we're loving at the moment.

Our insider tip on scoring the best TK Maxx deals

Having worked at TK Maxx for many years prior, our Content Editor, Holly Cockburn, knows the ins and outs of scoring the best deals.

'Having worked at many TK Maxx for many years, I realised it's true what they say about treasure hunting. Despite what people say about there being best days for deliveries, it's truly random and stock comes in every single day, so my tip would be to stop by little and often.'

'This way you'll become accustomed to the brands they stock and you'll be the first to spot what's new in! Deliveries do happen early though, so if you're on the hunt for something specific make sure you get there early on in the day.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

It's safe to say we're pretty impressed by TK Maxx at the moment, and as Holly suggests, it's a treasure trail worth checking out for yourself if you've got your eyes on another home decor trend that's been piquing your interest.

We expect these boucle pieces won't be around for long so if you've got your eye on anything here, we suggest you go and grab it while it's early.