We've sniffed out the 6 October Prime Day candle deals to make your home smell better than ever
Did you know that you can shop for candles on Amazon? These our the Ideal Home team's favourites to get your home smelling divine
Scenting your home can make such a difference to your day-to-day enjoyment of your space. And with Prime Big Deal Days (Amazon's October sales event) currently underway, it's an experience that you can now make a little bit cheaper.
You might be surprised to hear that you can even shop candles on Amazon but there is in fact an array of brands that you browse, and have arrive the next day at your door if you have a Prime membership.
I have the exceptionally lucky job of testing our home fragrance picks in our guides to the best candles and the best diffusers, so I've picked out my favourite candles (that I've tested at home) that are currently on sale on Amazon. So if you're looking for a way to get cosy now that autumn is well and truly here, then these Prime Day candle deals will be perfect for you.
How to shop
Sign up for Amazon Prime
Make sure you have access to these Prime Day candle deals by signing up or renewing your Amazon Prime membership here.
Prime Day candle deals
For a three wick candle this is a winning deal thanks to Prime Big Deal Days. This is the Vanilla scent, which I've tried, but there's a host to choose from. I'm not the only one who loves this candle either, as it has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon.
Neom candles are such a treat to light, and with this chunk off the price, you can enjoy doing that a little more often. It's not the only scent from the brand on offer either so if you're looking to stock up on Christmas gifts, then look no further.
Stock up on the ultimate sweet Christmas smell this Prime Day with 33% off this huge candle, which has 150 hours of burn time. This is a candle that my mum gets me every year, and is a sure-fire way to get into the festive spirit (even if it still is a little bit early).
It smells great, comes in such a lovely vessel and is under £20 thanks to Prime Day, making it the full package. This candle has a lovely festive feel to it and once the candle is burnt down, you can use the gorgeous pot as a vase or a plant pot.
This is one Prime Day purchase I'll be making myself today, as I am nothing short of in love with this candle. I have the matching diffuser in my bathroom and it always gets complimented by guests, so I need to replace the candle version of the same scent. It's got a luxury price tag but with 25% off, the blow is softened a little.
It's a splurge price but this NEST New York candle is pride of place in my living room, and I'm sure it would be the same in yours. With notes of rosewater, geranium and salted amber, it's the ultimate luxury scent. Today it has 32% off, which makes it a great time to give it a go.
FAQs
Which candle brands can you shop on Amazon?
You might be suprised to find that you can shop a huge variety of candle brands on Amazon, from high-end luxury faves to WoodWick, Yankee Candle and more.
Yep, you can in fact shop Diptyque candles on Amazon, alongside Aery and Skandinavisk. This list of bestsellers also offers great bargain options at the other end of the price range.
With the nights starting to get that bit colder, there's no better time to bag a Prime Day candle deal and start feeling cosier from the minute it arrives on your doorstep.
-
