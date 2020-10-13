We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all love a clean home. But between cleaning products, equipment and those little extras that keep things looking and smelling great, it’s easy to spend a small fortune. So to help, we’ve scoured the Amazon Prime Day sales to find five must-have buys. Or you can jump straight to the Amazon Prime Day cleaning deals here.

1. Dettol Wipes Antibacterial Bulk Surface Cleaning, Multipack of 6 x 126 : was £36.99, now £14.99



We’ve just one the math(s) here and worked out that this deal gets you 756 wipes at a cost of 2 pence each. I use these regularly because they are always rich and oozing in cleaning solution – unlike the wipes that come out almost dry and unable to shift a speck of dirt. They’ll kill 99.9% of bacteria as well as other nasties like MRSA, E.coli, Salmonella, Rotavirus, Flu virus (H1N1) and allergens.

2. Shark upright vacuum cleaner: was £379.99, now £184.99, Amazon



You’ll need to be quick to snap up this lighting deal. This top-rated vacuum cleaner comes with Shark’s signature DuoClean floor head with anti hair-wrap technology. This actually removes hair from the brush as you clean. Its anti allergen Complete Seal traps 99.9 per cent of dust and allergens inside the machine, not releasing them back into the air, so it’s great for folks with allergies, too. The cleaner is currently reduced by 29% in a two-hour flash sale at Amazon – unless it sells out sooner.

3. Flash Powermop Starter Kit All-In-One Dual Spray Mop + 10 Pads: was £32, now £19.80



Celebrities including Ruth Langsford, Scarlett Moffatt and Nadia Sawalha all love a Flash mop. And now we’ve found it for a steal on Amazon. The quick-use mop comes with 10 absorbing pads and a bottle of cleaning solution to get you started. This combo works to clean your floor in double quick time, and the battery-powered spray helps you shift stubborn dirt more easily.

We can’t mention cleaning without word of Mrs Hinch or Lyndsey, Queen of Clean – and both are big fans of Spontex. These scourers would cost £1.10 each if you were to pop into Tesco to buy them. But get a bulk batch of 12 and you’ll make a big saving today…

5. Neato Robotics D750 Pet Edition: was £524.99, now £379.99



If you have an aversion to cleaning, then why not invest in a robot vac? Prime day is the perfect time to do so, because there are some strong discounts on top brands like Neato. Not only is this robot vacuum an absolute steal, but you’ll be stealing back time as you sit back and relax while the Neato Robotics D750 vacuum cleaner sweeps up dirt and hair. What’s more, it comes with exclusive pet accessories for carpets and hard floors.

