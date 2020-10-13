We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sometimes we all need a night off from labouring over a hot stove, even those with a passion for cooking. Take two star Michelin starred chef Michel Roux Jr who it would seem has a soft spot for the Instant Pot.

The Duo 7-in-1 Multi Pressure Cooker is currently 29% today on Amazon Prime Day – meaning there’s no time like the present to get your own chef-approved pot cheaper. It’s now only £59.99 on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot deal

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: was £84.99, now £59.99



The Instant Pot is the smart kitchen appliance that prepares healthy and delicious meals, simply and quickly. It’s because of this the kitchen gadget has become America’s most-loved multi cooker, and one of the best-selling small kitchen appliances in the world. And now it could be yours, for less.

The Duo is a 7-in-1 multi-functional cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute/browning, yoghurt maker, steamer & and warmer all in one.

View deal: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: was £84.99, now £59.99

What does an Instant Pot do?

In short the Instant Pot Duo speeds up cooking by 2-6 times and saves up to 70 per cent of the energy used in traditional cooking methods. The clever multipurpose cooker also effectively replaces seven appliances in the process, meaning kitchens are more streamlined.

It’s available in three size options. All sizes come with 13 standard one-touch Smart Programs, meaning mealtime possibilities are endless. To quote chef Michel Roux Jr each of those meals will be ‘cooked to perfection every time’.

The smart programme settings include ‘Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Slow Cook, Sauté, Rice, Porridge, Steam, Yogurt, Keep Warm, and Pressure Cook’. The larger 5.7L and 8L Duo models boast two extra pre-sets for Multigrain and Poultry dishes.

Here’s Michel’s seal of approval from when the pot first launched on Amazon…

This is one kitchen appliance well worth spending money on according to Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux Jr. ‘Cooked to perfection every time’ is the quote he shares.

The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 comes in 3 convenient sizes to suit every kitchen. Choose from the varying sizes, from 3 Litre, 5.7 Litre & 8 Litre models.