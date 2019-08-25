When it comes to doing up a home IKEA is the ultimate stop shop for well designed, cheap and cheerful furniture. But despite the multitude of options in the Swedish interior megastore, it can be a little disheartening for those shopping on a budget to know that your home could end up looking like everyone else, filled with the same mass produced furniture.

However, as always IKEA is one step ahead and has started showcasing customer’s spin’s on IKEA products. We’ve picked out the best IKEA hacks to inspire you to think creatively on your next shopping trip.

Just because the homeware is mass produced, doesn’t mean you can’t put a personal spin on it.

Best IKEA hacks

IKEA FLADIS basket hack

We love this playful storage solution for a kids bedroom created by a customer using the IKEA FLÅDIS baskets. The baskets cost £13 and can be used for everything from laundry baskets to plant pots. The baskets have each been given a playful personality by using paint, hassles and even a cute horn with a bow. Aslong as you have a steady hand, staple gun and plant of colourful paints this is an easy hack that you can even do with your children.

IKEA GJÖRA bed hack

IKEA wasn’t wrong with this caption, this bedroom has us green with envy, but it is the clever botanical headboard behind the GJÖRA bed that really caught our eye. The headboard illusion has been created by positioning a wall art sticker behind the wooden bed frame. It is perfect for anyone who loves the idea of a headboard but likes the freedom to constantly update their bedroom. When you get bored of the botanical print, you can either opt to paint the square behind the bed or swap it out for new wall art, simple.

IKEA FINTORP hack

This IKEA customer has transformed the FINTORP rail and cutlery stand into a perfect way to organise pens and pencils on their desk. Here a silver rail with golden pots to match has been used to create an Instgram-worthy work space. However, you can also purchase the FINTORP rail in black with white pots perfect for creating a sleek monochrome desk space.

IKEA VADHOLMA kitchen island hack

To create a space saving dining space, this IKEA customer has opted to use the VADHOLMA kitchen island as a kitchen table. Surrounding it with stools on both sides, there is space for everyone to sit round the table, but also store pots, pans and dishes. This is a perfect solution for those with small flats who want to make sure they have space to entertain or those in open plan spaces.

Which do you think are the best IKEA hacks?