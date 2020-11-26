The Queen’s Gambit is one of the 2020s most popular TV shows and it’s set off a trend of people buying chess sets for the very first time! The Netflix hit, based on the book of the same name, is the fictional tale of chess prodigy Beth Harmon who is a chess prodigy.
Not only is it great television, but it’s also inspired thousands of people to invest in a chess board and start playing for the very first time. With Black Friday upon us and Christmas not far away either, there are lots of Black Friday chess set deals following the success of the show.
We break down three great chess sets that will save you money and provide you with hours of entertainment now you’ve finished watching The Queen’s Gambit.
Black Friday chess set deals
Peradix Travel Magnetic Chess Piece Set: was £18.99, now £12.89, Amazon
This inexpensive chess set is perfect for beginners. It’s made of high-quality ABS wood plastic for higher moisture resistance and durability. It comes with magnetic pieces so you can play on the go, while it’s easy to store and carry. The starting positions of the chess pieces are marked on both sides of the board, so beginners know where to place their pieces.
Jaques of London Chess Set: was £29.99, now £19.99, Amazon
Jacques has been making toys and games since 1795, so have chess making down to a fine art. hess beginners are buying this set and are surprised as to just how good the quality is for the price. A must-buy before they sell out!
The Noble Collection Wizard Chess Set: was £59.99, now £42.57, Amazon
This amazingly detailed set combine your love of chess and Harry Potter. Pretend your Ron Weasley playing wizard chess in ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’ and control the lovingly crafted pieces. It comes in a nicely designed box and you can keep the pieces in Harry potter bags.
