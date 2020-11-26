We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s Gambit is one of the 2020s most popular TV shows and it’s set off a trend of people buying chess sets for the very first time! The Netflix hit, based on the book of the same name, is the fictional tale of chess prodigy Beth Harmon who is a chess prodigy.

Not only is it great television, but it’s also inspired thousands of people to invest in a chess board and start playing for the very first time. With Black Friday upon us and Christmas not far away either, there are lots of Black Friday chess set deals following the success of the show.

We break down three great chess sets that will save you money and provide you with hours of entertainment now you’ve finished watching The Queen’s Gambit.

Black Friday chess set deals