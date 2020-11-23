Trending:

5 unmissable Black Friday furniture pieces under £50 – from coffee tables to leather footstools

It's amazing how far £50 will get you during the seasonal sales...
    • These impressive furniture finds under £50 are a great example as to why to shop the sales. From best-selling Habitat and IKEA pieces to Etsy finds, these are the unexpected furniture pieces we’ve found in the Black Friday sales.

    Best Black Friday Furniture finds under £50

    1. Contemporary Habitat walnut coffee table – save £40

    Nox Walnut Coffee Table: was £80, Now £40
    This design-led piece is crafted from oak veneer with a walnut stain finished with a powder coated metal base, offering a timeless centre-piece for any contemporary look home. It’s currently 50% in the sale – saving an amazing £40, to make it super affordable.

    2. On-trend grey IKEA Dining chairs – save £10

    Ingolf Chair: was £50, Now £40
    The simple solid wood dining chair is perfect to furnish any dining table. The timeless chair is available in this one-trend grey but also white, black and beige to make it even more versatile for all decors

    3. Cool Etsy leather footstool – save £56.63

    Moroccan leather Square Pouf Footstool: was £94.38, Now £37.75
    What a bargain, currently 60% off. And more so because of its versatile design, it can be a footstool one minute then an extra seat the next. This handmade aged leather design is just the things to add a hearty touch to any decor – it works especially well in this monochrome rooms to add warmth.

    4. Timeless white IKEA chest of drawers – save £15

    Koppang Chest of 3 Drawers: was £65, Now £50
    IKEA are currently offering the lowest price ever for this best-selling storage unit. The classic piece in white is a timeless piece for any room. Ideal for those looking for a practical, lasting storage solution on a budget.

    5. Wayfair Industrial-style bedside table – save £22

    Orouke Bedside table: was £71.99, Now £49.99
    This stylish black metal side table is the perfect modern set up as a bedside table or used as an occasional table in a living room. The hinged door opens to reveal plenty of storage space inside, with a middle shelf to create two compartments.

    These budget-friendly buys prove you don’t have to spend big this Black Friday.

    They also prove it’s always worth looking, because you just never know what’s on offer.

