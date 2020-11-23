Moroccan leather Square Pouf Footstool: was £94.38, Now £37.75

What a bargain, currently 60% off. And more so because of its versatile design, it can be a footstool one minute then an extra seat the next. This handmade aged leather design is just the things to add a hearty touch to any decor – it works especially well in this monochrome rooms to add warmth.

View Deal