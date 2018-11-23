BM Black Friday deals on home gadgets are in store NOW!

Buyers can save as much as 54 per cent on a host of items for the home

Black Friday has finally arrived! And discount retailer B&M has come up with a round of mega gadget deals that are bound to tick the boxes for homeowners.

They’ve also compared prices with other retailers in some cases to show just how much of a steal you’re getting.

Here are some of the best deals available in-store now…

Black & Decker Cordless Vacuum

Clean your home on-on-the-go with this cordless vacuum cleaner, which has the added bonus of a detachable hand-held unit to reach those tricky spots. It was £79.99 and has now been dropped to just £39.

Buy in-store now: Black & Decker Cordless Vacuum, £39, BM

Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum Cleaner This light-weight cordless vacuum cleaner has three seperate attachments to tackle different areas in your home with ease. On sale for £99 – that’s a saving of £120.99 when compared to Argos (£219.99). Buy in-store now: Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, £99, BM Amazon Alexa Speaker Alexa will asnwer your questions, play your favourite songs and do much more when connected to a host of apps like Spotify, Uber, Just Eat and Sky Sports. It on sale for £39 – that’s a £76 saving when compared to Asda (£115). Buy in-store now: Amazon Alexa Speaker, £39, BM Nescafe Dolce Gusto Piccolo Coffee Machine Get your morning cup of coffee in instant with this compact pod coffee machine. It was £59.99 and is now on sale for just £30. Buy in-store now: Nescafe Dolce Gusto Piccolo Coffee Machine, £30, BM LG 43″ 4K Ultra HD LED TV Watch your favourite TV programmes with the impressive colour and definition offered by this 4K Ultra HD LG TV. On sale for £299, a £100 saving when compared to Currys (£399). Buy in-store now: LG 43″ 4K Ultra HD LED TV, £299, BM Tefal Tower Compact Air Fryer 1.5L

Cook up some crispy chips using little or no oil at all with this fast-cooking compact fryer. It was £49.99, and is now on sale for £20.

Buy in-store now: Tefal Tower Compact Air Fryer 1.5L, £20, BM

Which is your favourite deal from the line-up?