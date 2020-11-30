Nail your next big home improvement project – maybe even with some brand new nails, as retailers everywhere are spoiling us with some great Cyber Monday tools deals!
Whether you need a hammer, angle grinder, drill or event just a tape measure, there are hundreds of tools deals out there today for you to grab.
But you have to be quick, as Cyber Monday is just for one day (November 30) and many Cyber Monday tools deals are on a strict timer and could even run out before the end of the day!
So, release your inner Bob the Builder and ask yourself: ‘Can you fix it?’ With these amazing Cyber Monday tools deals, ‘Yes you can!’
Best Cyber Monday tools deals 2020 – quick links
- Bosch Spanner Set 10-Piece: save over £40 on this versatile spanner set, now just £60.99
- Black + Decker KX2001K-GB Heat Gun: strip paint, varnish and adhesives with ease, now a cheap £31.25
- Stanley 100 ft/30 m Closed Fibreglass Tape: measure your way to DIY success, now a bargain £8.99!
- Worx Plunge Cut Compact Circular Saw: the price has been sawed off, now just £71.99
- Guild 60 Piece General Tool Kit: was £35, now £25
- Black + Decker Screwdriver + Furniture Assembly Tool: Furniture building has never been so cheap, now £20
- Coral Paperhanging and Wallpaper Tool – 6 Piece Set: a great DIY deal, now only £7!
- Stanley 24 Inch Tool Box: was £25, now £20
- Guild Sack Barrow – 90kg: move heavy furniture with ease, now a reduced £28!
- Bosch Coolpack Cordless SDS Plus Drill: was £219.99, now £199.99
- Stanley Mixed Screwdriver Set 8 pcs: 8 great screwdrivers are now £6 off, now £8.99
- Milwaukee M18 Cordless Combi Drill: Get any job done with this drill, now £179.99
- Stanley Fatmax Deep Pro Organiser: Organise all your odds-and-sods, was £14.99, now £12.99
- Makita Cordless Impact Driver: was £79.99, now £49.99
- Ozito 3.6V Auto screwdriver: lock and load, this auto screwdriver is just £8.70
- Power G Electric Pressure Washer (1400W): clean up your DIY mess with ease, now only £35!
- 36″ Mobile Workbench With Tool Storage: was £299, now £199
- Tactix 12 Part Storage Clamshell Bin Box: a bargain! Was £15.50, now £10
- Keter Hollywood Garden Plastic Storage Box 270L: Store your tools outside securely for just £23
Best Cyber Monday Amazon tool deals 2020
Bosch Spanner Set 10-Piece: was £108, now £60.99, Amazon
These 10 versatile spanners all come with two applications each through combining an open-ended spanner and ratchet ring spanner. A small backswing angle makes them perfect for tight spaces, while they all can be stored in a lightweight fabric bag.
Black + Decker KX2001K-GB Heat Gun: Was £36.81, now £31.25, Amazon
Remove paint, varnish and adhesives with ease using this 2000W two-speed heat gun. It includes five accessories and a kit box so you can remove any type of paint or varnish. Lots of customers have given glowing reviews, so get one while it’s on offer!
Stanley 100 ft/30 m Closed Fibreglass Tape: Was £12.33, now £8.99, Amazon
No job is too long (or too short) with this 100 ft/30 m tape. Its high impact closed case ensures it withstands severe work conditions, while the case is perforated so the tape always gets cleaned. And with a white surface with 2mm graduations, you’ll get precise measurements every time.
Worx Plunge Cut Compact Circular Saw: Was £89.99, now £71.99, Amazon
With laser-guided accuracy, this circular saw is Worx’s most popular model. It provides perfectly straight cuts for wood, metal, tile, plasterboard, and brick. It’s lightweight so can be used with just one hand, while its built-in dust port means no dust gets left behind.
Best Cyber Monday Argos tool deals 2020
Guild 60 Piece General Tool Kit: Was £35, now £25, Argos
This huge set full of essentials includes a hammer, 3 pliers, 5 combination wrenches, 11 hex keys, an adjustable wrench, 4 screwdrivers, bit driver, 10 bits and 4 precision screwdrivers. It also gives you a utility knife, scissors, a tape measure, a torpedo level, ratchet socket driver, sockets and accessories.
Black + Decker Screwdriver + Furniture Assembly Tool: Was £25, now £20, Argos
This assembly tool features a patented chuck that will accept both hex keys and standard screwdriver bits. Which means fasteners can be installed up to 3 x faster than doing so manually, so you can build your furniture so much quicker. Plus, it can be used as a cordless screwdriver and features and LED light to work in dark conditions.
Coral Paperhanging and Wallpaper Tool – 6 Piece Set: Was £10, now £7, Argos
Need the right tools for a wallpapering project? Look no further. This essential tool kit features a stripping knife, plumb bob & line, scissors, seam roller, smoothing brush and a block brush. And all for just £7. Absolute bargain.
Stanley 24 Inch Tool Box: Was £25, now £20, Argos
Need somewhere to store all your new tools? This Stanley toolbox is built to last. It features metal latches for extra durability. While it also has a tote tray and storage compartments within the lids for storage of small parts.
Guild Sack Barrow – 90kg: Was £35, now £28, Argos
Move boxes, furniture and domestic appliances with ease. This folding sack barrow takes the weight from your shoulders, making it easier to move objects up to 90kg. Assembling the barrow is easy (you won’t need any tools) and it folds up for easy storage.
Best Cyber Monday Screwfix tool deals 2020
Bosch Coolpack Cordless SDS Plus Drill: was £219.99, now £199.99, Screwfix
Drilling, hammer drilling and chiselling functions are all included in this Bosch drill. And it’s great for first-timers too, with the soft-grip handle making it easy to use. Plus the LED light allows you to work in poorly-lit environments.
Stanley Mixed Screwdriver Set 8 pcs: was £14.99, now £8.99, Screwfix
The soft-grip handles on these 8 screwdrivers in varying size give maximum comfort and excellent torque. The high-grade chrome-plated vanadium alloy steel bar reduces the risk of tip breakage. Plus, they’re bend and snap-resistant, so you won’t break them when you get frustrated putting the flatpack playhouse together.
Milwaukee M18 Cordless Combi Drill: was £199.99, now £179.99, Screwfix
This is a brushless combi drill powered by RedLithium-Ion batteries for exceptional power and run time. RedLink Plus intelligence system delivers advanced digital overload protection and enhances performance under load.
Stanley Fatmax Deep Pro Organiser: was £14.99, now £12.99, Screwfix
This is a strong and durable professional organiser, made from polycarbonate. With deep, removable and stackable compartments and secure latches, you’ll never have the tools falling out.
Makita Cordless Impact Driver: was £79.99, now £49.99, Screwfix
Compact design and ergonomic rubber soft-grip handle allow for comfortable use. Powerful 4-pole motor. Features a variable speed trigger and LED work light with afterglow function. Ideal for all trade applications.
Best Cyber Monday Homebase tool deals 2020
Ozito 3.6V Lock and Load Auto screwdriver: was £37, now £8.70, Homebase
This auto screwdriver has a pre-loaded cartridge that holds 12 of the most common driver bits, so you’ll always have them on hand ready to load and get to work. It features an auto load design and a LED light to work in dark spaces. Please note – delivery is not available, but you can pick it up from selected stores for free.
Power G Electric Pressure Washer (1400W): Was £50, now £35, Homebase
This domestic pressure washer is ideal for the small cleaning tasks, especially if you’ve made a mess after a DIY job. Up-close cleaning on patios, cars and marked areas, this powerful washer will get rid of any dirt and grime. Available for delivery and click-and-collect.
36″ Mobile Workbench With Tool Storage: Was £299, now £199, Homebase
Featuring a lovely drawer and cupboard combination, this trolley provides ample space to organise and store any kind of tool. A stylish unit, this tool trolley is modern and versatile with a black powder coat finish and solid rubberwood benchtop. All drawers are fully lined and are key lockable to keep your gear safe and secure. Available for delivery and click-and-collect.
Tactix 12 Part Storage Clamshell Bin Box: Was £15.50, now £10, Homebase
Everyone needs a handy and space-efficient place to store their DIY odds-and-sods. this two-toned clamshell bin box has 12 handy compartments to hold your nuts, bolts and screws. It can be mounted to the wall too; a great space-saver. Please note – delivery is not available, but you can pick it up from selected stores for free.
Keter Hollywood Garden Plastic Storage Box 270L – Brown: Was £29, now £23, Homebase
Featuring an attractive wood-look texture, this storage box will complement any décor. The damage-resistant build provides durability, while the 270L / 70 GL capacity offers generous space for garden accessories, tools, cushions, or toys. Available for delivery and click-and-collect.
