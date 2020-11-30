We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nail your next big home improvement project – maybe even with some brand new nails, as retailers everywhere are spoiling us with some great Cyber Monday tools deals!

Whether you need a hammer, angle grinder, drill or event just a tape measure, there are hundreds of tools deals out there today for you to grab.

But you have to be quick, as Cyber Monday is just for one day (November 30) and many Cyber Monday tools deals are on a strict timer and could even run out before the end of the day!

So, release your inner Bob the Builder and ask yourself: ‘Can you fix it?’ With these amazing Cyber Monday tools deals, ‘Yes you can!’

Best Cyber Monday tools deals 2020 – quick links

Best Cyber Monday Amazon tool deals 2020



Bosch Spanner Set 10-Piece: was £108, now £60.99, Amazon

These 10 versatile spanners all come with two applications each through combining an open-ended spanner and ratchet ring spanner. A small backswing angle makes them perfect for tight spaces, while they all can be stored in a lightweight fabric bag. View Deal



Black + Decker KX2001K-GB Heat Gun: Was £36.81, now £31.25, Amazon

Remove paint, varnish and adhesives with ease using this 2000W two-speed heat gun. It includes five accessories and a kit box so you can remove any type of paint or varnish. Lots of customers have given glowing reviews, so get one while it’s on offer! View Deal

Stanley 100 ft/30 m Closed Fibreglass Tape: Was £12.33, now £8.99, Amazon

No job is too long (or too short) with this 100 ft/30 m tape. Its high impact closed case ensures it withstands severe work conditions, while the case is perforated so the tape always gets cleaned. And with a white surface with 2mm graduations, you’ll get precise measurements every time. View Deal

Worx Plunge Cut Compact Circular Saw: Was £89.99, now £71.99, Amazon

With laser-guided accuracy, this circular saw is Worx’s most popular model. It provides perfectly straight cuts for wood, metal, tile, plasterboard, and brick. It’s lightweight so can be used with just one hand, while its built-in dust port means no dust gets left behind. View Deal

