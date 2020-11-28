We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When it comes to winter vs summer, my friends and I are split. I am unequivocally Team Summer, whereas my jumper-loving, boot-wearing comrades are flying the flag for winter. However, there is one thing we all agree on – the gloomy days and dark mornings of this time of year suck!

For many people, a common side-effect of these short days is SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder), sapping your energy and causing low mood. Thankfully Lakeland is on hand to shoo away those winter blues with this daylight therapy light Black Friday deal!

Beurer Daylight Therapy Light, was £59.99, NOW £47.99, Lakeland

When used everyday, the daylight therapy light can help beat SAD and feelings of lethargy that creep in during autumn and winter months. It’s the perfect desk pal too. Especially as more of us are working from home and feeling the effects of not getting out during the day.

So here’s the sciency bit… the daylight therapy light uses LED technology to simulate sunlight, emitting 10,000 lux of flicker-free light at a distance of 10cm.

The clip-on stand means you can lay the light landscape or portrait to suit your work set up and the soft storage pouch means you can take it with you wherever you go. Who needs an all-inclusive in Barbados, eh?

So, who cares what the weather is like outside? Grab this Black Friday bargain and be on your way to a jolly holiday…before the in-laws arrive!