habitat sale

There’s nothing more satisfying than sale shopping. And Habitat’s 25 per cent off everything sale is back to satisfy homeware fans’ appetite for discount deals.

Kicking off today (May 23rd) and running until May 27th, the sale is available both in-store and online (use code HAB25) and includes outdoor and new SS19 season buys.

We’ve scoured Habitat’s website to find some pretty purchases that will set you back less than £100 – happy shopping!

Habitat Parc 2 seat pink metal folding bistro set

This charming square table and slatted chair set comes in a variety of striking shades including cobalt blue and saffron yellow, and is ideal for more compact garden spaces. Folded completely flat when not in use, you can pop it in the shed in readiness for a sunny day. We can just envision ourselves drinking a glass of homemade lemonade – or a cheeky G&T – with friends on this must-have item of garden furniture.

Habitat Otto multi-coloured speckled stoneware 12pc dinner set

Made in Portugal and decorated with a reactive glaze in a variety of subtle muted shades, each piece features a unique mottled pattern due to the glazing process. The dinner set comprises 4 dinner plates, 4 side plates and 4 cereal bowls – all of which can be bought individually – and would look absolutely stunning on open kitchen shelving or behind a glass cabinet.

Habitat Hadley brass and black LED floor lamp

The contrast between the brushed brass and matt black works to great effect on this statement floor lamp. Vary the lighting mood at any given moment by using the touch spot on the back of each head to turn individual lights on and off.

Habitat Layne striped pouff

This hand-woven monochrome wool pouffe will add a touch of global nomad to your living room and as an added bonus the colour palette pairs well with a variety of complementary rug designs from Habitat’s collections.

Habitat Daley medium natural flatweave rug with red fringe (140x200cm)

Hand woven in a wool and cotton mix this attractive rug is perfect for zoning out a particular space in style. Soft underfoot it’s ideal for dressing up bare wood or stone floors.

Which is your favourite item from this list?