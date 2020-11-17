We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Choosing rugs can be an overwhelming task to most. But you know you’re onto a winner when the rug you choose has it’s own Instagram account. That’s the case for the most famous of the Berber-style designs at La Redoute ‘Afaw’ – and the good news is, right now it’s reduced!

Thanks to the seasonal La Redoute sale the famous rug is currently 35% cheaper. Making the desirable design all the more affordable for those who have lusted after it for so long.

The stylish French brand is famous for its fashionable rug designs. La Redoute rugs are adored by interiors stylists and Instagram home influencers. So much so that the best-selling Afaw Berber-style rug has it’s own Instagram account – where fans’ images are shared.

Be part of the trend by finally bagging this beauty for less.

La Redoute sale: Afaw Berber-style rugs

Afaw Berber-style rug: was £99, Now £64.35

For most the famous rug design needs no introduction! Now is the time to finally buy, thanks to the significant saving. The textured, traditional inspired design comes in a variety of sizes. Starting with this one at 120cm by 170cm. Reduced by 35%. View Deal