Choosing rugs can be an overwhelming task to most. But you know you’re onto a winner when the rug you choose has it’s own Instagram account. That’s the case for the most famous of the Berber-style designs at La Redoute ‘Afaw’ – and the good news is, right now it’s reduced!
Thanks to the seasonal La Redoute sale the famous rug is currently 35% cheaper. Making the desirable design all the more affordable for those who have lusted after it for so long.
The stylish French brand is famous for its fashionable rug designs. La Redoute rugs are adored by interiors stylists and Instagram home influencers. So much so that the best-selling Afaw Berber-style rug has it’s own Instagram account – where fans’ images are shared.
Be part of the trend by finally bagging this beauty for less.
La Redoute sale: Afaw Berber-style rugs
Afaw Berber-style rug: was £99, Now £64.35
For most the famous rug design needs no introduction! Now is the time to finally buy, thanks to the significant saving. The textured, traditional inspired design comes in a variety of sizes. Starting with this one at 120cm by 170cm. Reduced by 35%.
Afaw Berber-style rug SAVE £63: was £180, Now £117
The next size up measures 160cm by 230cm, very sizeable for the price. This is probably the most popular for open-plan family rooms, rather than smaller living rooms.
Afaw XXL Berber-style rug SAVE £119.70: was £399, Now £279.30
With £119.70 off it’s worth investing in the XXL size, to ensure you get more for your money – quite literally. This XXL design measures a generous 240cm by 330cm.
Berber-style runner
Afaw Berber-style Runner Rug: was £60, Now £42
It’s the famous rug reimagined in a slimmed down design for hallways. We ADORE this idea of matching the rugs to get a cohesive look throughout the home. The price is slimmer too – with 30% off!
Berber-style bedside rug
Afaw Berber-style Bedside Rug: was £35, Now £26.25
For when you want the look in the bedroom but don’t have the space for the full sized rug. A rug beside the bed is the ideal way to feel a comforting softness underfoot, form the minute you step up in the mornings! Starting the day right.
As someone in the midst of trying to choose a new rug to feature as the focal point of my own living room, I know only too well the difficulty in choosing the right one. Because essentially, the right rug can make or break a decorating scheme. Choosing a rug you’ve seen styled to perfection on Instagram is a great place to start.
Incase you needed any further inspiration…
So what are you waiting for?