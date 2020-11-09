We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This high-street favourite is known for its great homeware, and now you can snap it up at the best prices with these Marks and Spencer Black Friday deals.

‘We haven’t done any specific Black Friday deals for the last couple of years (in-store and online) and there are no current plans to change that,’ says a spokesperson. ‘Our focus is offering great value throughout the whole season.’ But last year, there were still plenty of great discounts to be had on some of Marks & Spencer’s best products so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to spot offers and share them as they appear.

With a 10-year guarantee on all their furniture, Marks and Spencer ticks all the boxes when it comes to those big-ticket items like sofas and beds. So if you’re looking to upgrade a large piece for something new this year, make sure you check out the furniture ranges at Marks and Spencer when you’re drawing up your wish list. Bookmark your choices so you can go back to check them regularly to see if they’ve been discounted.

As well as those bigger buys, it’s worth looking out for other homeware essentials that Marks and Spencer does really well. Bedding and bed linen is always a winner, and we love nothing more than a good browse of their cook shop, packed full with great value buys for your kitchen, including cookware such as pots and pans and bakeware, right through to tableware and kitchen textiles, patterned and plain.

Marks and Spencer Black Friday home accessory deals

Find the perfect finishing touches for your home, from candles to cushions to photo frames and ornaments.

Linear set of 3 tealight holders, £4.50 each, buy 3 for 2

We love the magical flicker of candlelight now the it gets dark so much earlier. This set of three glass tealight holders comes in a choice of four colours – amber, silver, gold or pink – and they’re on a 3 for 2 offer so you can dot them all around your home. View Deal

Marks and Spencer Black Friday bedding deals

Marks and Spencer are a no-brainer when it comes to snuggly dressing gowns and PJs, and while you’re thinking about bedtime, it’s well worth checking out their bedding and bed linen too.

There are currently no seasonal sales running across the bedding department but don’t despair! Last year Marks and Spencer did offer some great seasonal discounts to be snapped up over the Black Friday period.

Marks and Spencer Black Friday sofa deals

Marks and Spencer’s comprehensive range of sofas offers something for everyone. If you need something that’s going to live up to daily family life, look out for Marks and Spencer’s life-proof living option, with stain-resistant finishes available on the the range of beautiful family-friendly fabrics for free, making caring for your new sofa or armchair child’s play.

There aren’t any deals available right now at Marks and Spencer, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for good news on discounts soon.

Marks and Spencer Black Friday furniture deals

Well-made classic pieces of furniture are part of Marks and Spencer’s DNA. We particularly love the smart bedroom collections, and dining furnitures range that covers everything from dining tables to sideboards.

Marks and Spencer Black Friday kitchenware deals

Perfect if you’re kitting out a new kitchen, you want to upgrade your pans ready for cooking up a Christmas feast, or you’re setting your child up at university or in their first home, look no further than Marks and Spencer’s failsafe kitchen buys.

Marks and Spencer Black Friday towel deals

There’s nothing better than a gorgeously fluffy towel or bathrobe to wrap yourself in when you get out of the shower. Grab the chance to swap old, worn towels that have seen better days for a brand new set.

Don’t let Black Friday pass you by this year! It falls on Friday 27th November but there’ll be offers all week, so pop a reminder in your calendar for Monday 23rd November, so you don’t miss out on any of your must-haves.