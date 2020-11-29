We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle’s love of Diptyque candles is no secret. It was reported that Meghan used a Diptyque fragrance to scent the chapel on her wedding day.

This week, eagle-eyed fans spotted a Diptyque candle in the background of Meghan and Harry’s California home – while she was filming a surprise ‘good luck’ message for one of the finalists on the America’s Got Talent finale.

If you squint your eyes, you will see that her scent of choice is TUBEROSE – a delicate scent, and perhaps the one she used on her wedding day?

According to the Diptyque site: ‘The heady fragrance of this scented candle reflects the beguiling, sensual flower.’

Diptyque Black Friday Sale – quick links

Diptyque Black Friday sale

Need some sales shopping inspiration? These are our the best-selling buys from the Diptyque Black Friday sale. We will keep updating these deals as they roll in…on your marks, get set, shop…

Tubereuse Mini Scented Candle 70g, was £27.00, now £22.95 – Liberty

A firm favourite for Meghan Markle – and it is easy to see why! This floral fragrance will captivate you the moment you smell its sweet scent. View Deal

The brand’s famous scents and simple glass jars are beloved by everyone from celebrities – (Nicole Richie is a known fan), to the Royals, and even, Insta-famous influencers.

Scented candles are a must-have in most homes these days, and it’s worth paying more for the best. Good quality candles will burn for twice as long as cheaper ones. Make sure they’re made from pure essential oils and have lead-free wicks.

Will you go for the same fragrance as Meghan?