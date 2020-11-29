Meghan Markle’s love of Diptyque candles is no secret. It was reported that Meghan used a Diptyque fragrance to scent the chapel on her wedding day.
This week, eagle-eyed fans spotted a Diptyque candle in the background of Meghan and Harry’s California home – while she was filming a surprise ‘good luck’ message for one of the finalists on the America’s Got Talent finale.
Related: Black Friday deals 2020 – all the sales and info you need on furniture, home appliances, accessories and tech
If you squint your eyes, you will see that her scent of choice is TUBEROSE – a delicate scent, and perhaps the one she used on her wedding day?
According to the Diptyque site: ‘The heady fragrance of this scented candle reflects the beguiling, sensual flower.’
Diptyque Black Friday Sale – quick links
- Tubereuse Mini Scented Candle 70g, was £27.00, now £22.95, Liberty
- Baies Candle 300g, was £68.00, now £57.80 – Liberty
- Un Air de Diptyque electric diffuser, was £240, now £192, Selfridges
Diptyque Black Friday sale
Need some sales shopping inspiration? These are our the best-selling buys from the Diptyque Black Friday sale. We will keep updating these deals as they roll in…on your marks, get set, shop…
Tubereuse Mini Scented Candle 70g, was £27.00, now £22.95 – Liberty
A firm favourite for Meghan Markle – and it is easy to see why! This floral fragrance will captivate you the moment you smell its sweet scent.
Baies Candle 300g, was £68.00, now £57.80 – Liberty
By far the most famous of all creations from the lauded French fragrance house, Baies is the ultimate symbol of Diptyque’s heritage.
Un Air de Diptyque electric diffuser, was £240.00, now £192 with code: SELFCCE – Selfridges
The Un Air de Diptyque electric diffuser is an exceptional object, perfect for scenting stylish homes with the French brand’s gorgeous fragrances.
The brand’s famous scents and simple glass jars are beloved by everyone from celebrities – (Nicole Richie is a known fan), to the Royals, and even, Insta-famous influencers.
Scented candles are a must-have in most homes these days, and it’s worth paying more for the best. Good quality candles will burn for twice as long as cheaper ones. Make sure they’re made from pure essential oils and have lead-free wicks.
More much-loved candles: Yankee Candle Black Friday deals – fill your home with these scentsational savings
Will you go for the same fragrance as Meghan?