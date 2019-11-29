Have you heard… it’s Black Friday! But before you despair at the mere mention, as many will, think about all the savings on Christmas gift shopping.

Our favourite one-stop shop for unique gifts, Not on the High Street is offering up to 50 per cent off.

This year’s sale gives shoppers to make more meaningful purchases this Christmas for less. The genuine discounts give us the chance to also support small creative businesses. Win, win.

The sale is on until the 2nd December and covers more than 40,000 products

While researching this feature, I’ve bagged three perfect personalised Christmas gifts for loved ones already.

Here are my top five picks from the current sale…

Black Friday discounts on gifts at Not on the High Street

Gift for gin lovers

Buying a gift for a gin lover? While a bottle of the good stuff is a great gift, we reckon a personalised glass would make their Christmas! Stunning to look at and absolutely gorgeous to enjoy their favourite tipple from.

The tasteful low glass is made in Italy from fine cut crystal making this a truly luxurious gift. With the chosen name engraved on, their favourite tipple is made personal.

Buy now: Personalised Low Gin Glass by Oh So Cherised, NOW £21.60 (was £27), Not on the High Street

Gift for chefs

If they love to cook, how about a beautifully engraved solid oak or walnut chopping board with a heart and initial design. A robust wooden board is the perfect personalised gift to aid cooking for many years to come. There’s no saying you have to personalise the high-quality boards, but it’s nice to have the option to make it more thoughtful.

Buy now: Personalised Wooden Chopping Board by Dust and Things, NOW £25 (was £50) , Not on the High Street

Gift for music lovers

Everyone has a favourite song, and one that resonates with you. And who doesn’t love a simple stylised wall print in a stylish black frame. To bring this to life simply choose a song and the mixer will access it from a catalogue of over 35 million tracks, converting it into a visual sound wave.

This is printed on an individual basis, with any text of choice. Sounds like a perfect present to captivate a music fan.

Buy now: Personalised Favourite Song Sound Wave Print, NOW £19.50 (was £24), Not on the High Street

Gift for cheese lovers

If you know someone, and we all do, who LOVES cheese – what could be better than a serving board? A serving board with their name on! (This might be one I’ve bought as a gift). This is the ideal gift for this time of year, just in time for a festive Cheese-binge.

Buy now: Personalised Vintage Cheese Board and Knife Set by Dust and Things, NOW £17 (was £34), Not On The High Street

Gift for a loved one

I actually bought this very frame, in brass, for my Mum last year – so i can personally vouch that it’s the perfect gift. It preserves a favourite photo in the most elegant way. The personalised message allows you to make it even more special. I might have to get a few more for loved ones this year!

Buy now: Personalised Solid Copper Photo Print by Oakdene Designs, NOW £19.20 (was £24), Not on the High Street

This of course is just a small selection. Visit the website and find the perfect personalise gift for you and your loved ones. I’m going back on, too, to finish my own shopping!

Even if you’re not in the mood for Black Friday bargain hunting, we say make the most of the deals for Christmas shopping.