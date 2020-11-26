We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

John Lewis will transport your cooking to a Galaxy far, far away with this Star Wars Le Creuset Black Friday deal. This Star Wars theme cookware is ideal for fans of George Lucas’ sci-fi legend.

In the John Lewis Black Friday sale you can save an amazing 20% on the iconic Le Creuset Star Wars collection that launched to fans delight last year. The original collection featured iconic imagery from the films, and you can still pick up two of the best pieces.

Star Wars Le Creuset Black Friday deal

Le Creuset Cast Iron Star Wars Darth Vader Round Casserole, 26cm, Black: Was £295, Now £236

Darth Vader joins forces with the signature Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole dish. Save £59 on this casserole dish with a captivating Darth Vadar design. The embossed pattern is discreet but striking and will prove the centre of conversation at your next dinner.

Le Creuset Star Wars Hans Solo Lidded Roaster: Was £360, £288

The dream buy for any 80s child, a roaster replicating the iconic image of Hans Solo suspended in carbonite. Save £72 on this cast iron roaster, perfect for homemade lasagnes or cooking a pot roast. This roaster is sure to make cooking more fun. If you're looking for a present for your Star Wars obsessed partner you can stop looking. While the lightsaber might be best left tucked away on a shelf, this is one fan buy you won't be embarrassed to display or use. The collection is limited edition, so this is a very rare opportunity to pick it up in the Black Friday John Lewis sale. Two of the other pieces in the Star Wars collection have already sold out online, and these two are selling like hot cakes. You better act fast, with 20% off, we don't expect them to stick around for long.

Both pieces are made out of cast iron, meaning they can be used on the hob and in the oven. There is a lot more to this collection than good looks, trust us.

They feature the same high quality finish and durability of all Le Creuset dishes. If like us you’ve inherited a dish or two from your Mum, you’ll know that anything Le Creuset can keep going for years. There’s a reason the brand has become a kitchen staple.

Will you trusting the force and snapping up one of these dishes?