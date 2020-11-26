We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aaah, UGG. Purveyors of quite possibly the comfiest slipper imaginable. And some of the most hardwearing, too. And also some of the, shall we say, pricier options around? But then a Black Friday UGG slipper sale comes along… at Selfridges, no less. It’s the perfect opportunity to treat our feet.

This Black Friday, Selfridges is offering 20% off everything in its Christmas Comes Early promotion. Enter CCE at the checkout and you’ll see the price drop. And the added advantage is that all your deliveries arrive in the famous yellow Selfridges packaging, so they are a real oy to open, even if you are just spoiling yourself.

Ugg slipper sale – quick links

Ugg slipper sale at Selfridges

UGG Scuffette II slippers, was £80, now £64, Selfridges

The classic UGG slip on is my personal pick for the Selfridges sale. I was going to pop them on my Christmas list, but I might just get them for myself. View Deal

Will you be treating yourself in the UGG sale?