Aaah, UGG. Purveyors of quite possibly the comfiest slipper imaginable. And some of the most hardwearing, too. And also some of the, shall we say, pricier options around? But then a Black Friday UGG slipper sale comes along… at Selfridges, no less. It’s the perfect opportunity to treat our feet.
This Black Friday, Selfridges is offering 20% off everything in its Christmas Comes Early promotion. Enter CCE at the checkout and you’ll see the price drop. And the added advantage is that all your deliveries arrive in the famous yellow Selfridges packaging, so they are a real oy to open, even if you are just spoiling yourself.
UGG Scuffette II slippers, was £80, now £64, Selfridges
The classic UGG slip on is my personal pick for the Selfridges sale. I was going to pop them on my Christmas list, but I might just get them for myself.
UGG Cozy II metallic sheepskin slippers, was £55, now £44, Selfridges
These are for kids (sadly) but just how cute would your cool pre-teen look in a pair of these. Jealous? Us?
UGG Scuff sheepskin slipper, was £80, now £64, Selfridges
In sude and sheepskin, these men’s slippers are available in sizes 8-12.
UGG Ascot suede and fleece slippers, was £110, now £88, Selfridges
Made from suede and shearling, these are great gift of the man in your life.
These, of course, aren’t the only UGG deals available at Selfridges. You can also find boots and gloves on offer.
