Black Friday is almost here and retailers have already started with the fabulous discounts. So, if you’re in the market for some new homeware pieces, now is the time to snap them up. Wayfair, in particular, has some brilliant bargains – like this antique-inspired mirror which is now £45.99, down from £68.49. The piece is a lookalike for the vintage mirrors found inside Fearne Cotton’s house.

With a saving of £22.50, this gorgeous piece is hard to refuse.

Wayfair Black Friday mirror deal

A mirror is always a great addition to a room as it lightens and brightens the space, not to mention offers a spot to check yourself before leaving the house.

Chapultepec Rustic Accent Mirror: was £68.49, now £45.99

This cream wooden mirror stretches 82cm high and is 52cm wide and features intricate classical accents around the edges, to give off a vintage look. Weighing 4kg in total, this rectangular piece needs to be mounted onto the wall, but works well either portrait or landscape. View Deal

We always love turning to celebrity homes for inspiration and Fearne, who presented Interior Design Masters, has a number of these antique-inspired mirrors in her house. While Fearne’s mirror is a statement gold, this one is neutral so is slightly more versatile when it comes to styling in a space.

The size of this piece means it’s a great ‘upper body’ mirror, so would look perfect placed in a hallway or above a mantelpiece.

The reviews don’t disappoint either, one customer writes, ‘Great mirror, pretty without being too ornamental. Looks fabulous on my landing.’ Another person adds, ‘Pleased with this mirror really adds character to the living room above the fireplace, pictures don’t do it justice.’

More Wayfair mirror deals

Of course, if this mirror doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are a plethora of other ones in the sale, with a similar classical style. For something slightly smaller, the Kattan Wall Mirror at Wayfair is a great option. Its silver tone makes it a great dressing table mirror or as an addition to a bathroom.

Kattan Wall Mirror: was £50.99, now £34.99

This rectangular frame, which is made of durable MDF, has carved details which emphasise the mirror’s classical style. This one can also be hung either portrait or landscape, depending on the space in your room (and your personal preference). Coming in at 56cm high and 46cm wide, it’s not too big and not too small. View Deal

Stayed tuned for more Black Friday deals coming soon.