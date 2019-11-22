Trending:

Ideal Home Deals

Ideal Home

Decorating and furnishing can be a costly business, but with our Ideal Home Offers to hand, you can make substantial savings on the big purchases that make a house a home. With deals on everything from beds and mattresses to sofas and kitchen appliances, we have every room wrapped up.

Deal of the day

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Black Friday: Save up to 40% from Simba

The Ultimate Simba Hybrid® Bundle

The Simba Hybrid® Mattress. The Hybrid Duvet (featuring space inspired Stratos® temperature regulation). Two height adjustable Hybrid Pillows (one with single mattresses). And a free deluxe Mattress Protector.

Simba Sleep

|

Offer ends 29th November 2019

|

Now £720.64 - Save £470.36!

View Deal

Now £720.64 - Save £470.36!

|

Offer ends 29th November 2019

|

Simba Sleep

Bed and mattress deals

Get a new bed and/or mattress at a price that won’t keep you awake at night with these amazing deals. We are constantly checking the best offers on favourite brands like Silentnight, Emma, Simba, Eve, Hypnos and more. Come back regularly for the latest price reductions on memory foam and pocket-sprung mattresses, and single, double and king-size bed frames.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE: £250 Off + 2 Pillows (worth £70) + Free Delivery*

THE NECTAR MEMORY FOAM MATTRESS - KING

Get £250 off the top rate Nectar memory foam mattress plus 2 Free Pillows

Nectar Sleep

|

Limited Time Only

|

Now £549

View Deal

Now £549

|

Limited Time Only

|

Nectar Sleep

Furniture deals

Dress every room to impress with our awesome furniture deals. Whether you’re looking for a new wardrobe and don’t want to pay designer prices, or need a good deal on a dining table, you’ve come to the right place. From Argos to Wayfair and all the brands in between, these are our top picks for furnishing your home.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Black Friday: up to 40% off Beautiful Bedroom Furniture

Wardrobes, Bedside Tables and Dressers all on sale

Save on Bedroom, dining, kitchen, living, accessories this Black Friday.

The Cotswold Company

|

Until 2nd December

|

up to 40% Off

View Deal

up to 40% Off

|

Until 2nd December

|

The Cotswold Company

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Black Friday: Save up to 44% on Habitat furniture

Save on sofas, sideboards, rugs, TV units and bedroom furniture

30% off the best-selling Hendricks sofa, £150 off all sideboards, £1,000 off the Radius bedroom bundle and more...

Habitat

|

Until 2nd December

|

Up to 44 off

View Deal

Up to 44 off

|

Until 2nd December

|

Habitat

Kitchen and appliances deals

You can really clean up with our great vacuum cleaner deals. We’ve got some spectacular special offers on Shark, Dyson, Hoover and Vax, with cordless, upright, stick and robot vacuums all in the mix.

We’ve also sought out some great deals on kitchen appliances large and small – so whether you plan to cook up a storm or are in the market for a new washing machine that cares for your clothes and doesn’t cost the earth, we can help!

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Black Friday: Save on this KitchenAid mixer

KitchenAid 5K45SSBSL Classic Stand Mixer, Die-cast Zinc

A popular model for any kitchen This robust, stable model has a durable full metal construction and a smooth, rounded design. It gives you the power to make more of what you love.

Amazon

|

|

£276.00

View Deal

£276.00

|

|

Amazon

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Black Friday: Save £180 on Shark

SHARK ANTI HAIR WRAP UPRIGHT VACUUM CLEANER

Shark’s exclusive Limited Edition all-black upright vacuum cleaner, combining premium style with cutting-edge cleaning technology. Now £180 with Free Car Cleaning Kit!

Shark Clean

|

Offer only while Stocks Last

|

Was £379.99 Now £199.96

View Deal

Was £379.99 Now £199.96

|

Offer only while Stocks Last

|

Shark Clean

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Black Friday 2019: Save £150 on AEG washing machines

AEG PROSTEAM TECHNOLOGY L7FEE865R FREESTANDING WASHING MACHINE

Includes a short and gentle steam programme that will refresh and remove odours from delicate clothes without putting them through the rigours of a full wash.

John Lewis

|

Offer only while stocks last

|

Was £649 Now £499

View Deal

Was £649 Now £499

|

Offer only while stocks last

|

John Lewis

TV deals

Have you ‘set’ your sights on a brand-new telly? Then our TV deals are for you. If you haven’t upgraded in a while, you’ll be blown away but the picture quality offered by the latest 4K TVs – particularly if you opt for gold-standard OLED technology. And with services like Netflix and Amazon Prime built in, you’ll never be short of something to watch.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Black Friday: Save up to £1,000 on TVs at John Lewis

Save up to £1,000 on LG OLED TVs

Get £200 off the Ideal Home approved OLED55E9 Ultra HD smart TV, NOW £1,799, and £1,000 off the OLED65W9, now £4,999.

John Lewis

|

Offer ends 2nd December

|

Up to £1,000 off

View Deal

Up to £1,000 off

|

Offer ends 2nd December

|

John Lewis

Save up to £1,000 on Sony OLED TVs

Make Christmas telly extra special with a brand-new Sony BRAVIA set, including £500 off the Ideal Home-approved KD65AG9, now £2,999

John Lewis

|

Offer ends 2nd December

|

Up to £1,000 off

View Deal

Up to £1,000 off

|

Offer ends 2nd December

|

John Lewis

Sofa deals

Pay less for your perfect sofa with these latest deals from brands you love, such as DFS, Sofa.com, John Lewis, Argos and more. There are offers on standard two- and three-seater sofas, as well as family-sized L shaped designs and snuggles and armchairs for smaller living rooms. Mix and match or save on a full suite – it’s up to you.

COMING SOON!

All the latest from Ideal Home