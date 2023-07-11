Act fast! The Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier is ridiculously affordable this Prime Day

If you're anything like us, then in spite of having had one on your wishlist for ages, you've been waiting for the sales to pick yourself one of the best air purifiers. And now is that time. With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, we've found quite possibly the best deal around, with the Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier on sale for only £39.99.

This handy device may not cost a lot, but boy is it packed with all the bells and whistles we could want - without being complicated to work.

Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier | was £59.99 , now £39.99 at Amazon With over 33% off for Prime Day, this device is even more of a bargain than normal. Between the price, HEPA filter and 3-stage filtration, you'll be breathing easy in no time.

Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier

(Image credit: Levoit)

There's more than meets the eye with the minimalistic Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier. The HEPA filter cleans airborne particles like smoke, pollen and dust from your home, and with its 3-stage filter design it can purify up to 17m2 in just half an hour.

We love the small size, meaning it's easy to move around from your WFH setup to your bedroom. There's also handy sleep mode, so noise and lights won't keep you awake. Plus, as well as being an air purifier there's an in-built aroma diffuser, so you can add your favourite essential oils from Amazon to waft a fresh fragrance into your space.

While we've not reviewed this exact product, we have tested the larger Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier which is unfortunately not included in this year's Prime Day sales. However, we've found the brand to be effective, reliable and the two models achieve equal 4.5/5 stars on Amazon.

Blueair Blue 3210 Air Purifier

(Image credit: Blueair)

If you're looking for other air purifier deals, then we have to mention our favourite Blueair Blue 3210, which garnered high praise in our review.

Blueair Blue 3210 Air Purifier | was £179 now £99 at Amazon

Stylish, quiet, lightweight, user-friendly, energy-efficient, and with impressive CADR performance there's a lot to love about this best-in-class air purifier, that's why it's #1 in our round-up of the best air purifiers on the market right now. Find out why we think it's a great investment in our Blueair Blue 3210 Air Purifier review.

Both of these air purifiers are discounted for Amazon Prime Day, so if you've been looking for a way to clean your home's air, make sure to pick one up while they're discounted.