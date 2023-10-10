LIVE: Amazon Prime Day deals for the home – shop discounts on air fryers, dehumidifiers, vacuums and more

Amazon Prime Day has officially started and our live blog will be bringing you all of the very best Amazon Prime Day deals for the home across the two-day event.

We’ll be rounding up the best Prime Big Deals Day prices on the most popular homeware and household appliance brands, including searching for the best Ninja air fryer deals, the top Shark vacuum deals, the lowest prices on Dyson, Kitchenaid, and Nespresso, as well as the biggest discounts on Emma and Simba mattresses. So you can find the best Amazon Prime Day deals for the home without the hard work.

Drawing from the Ideal Home team’s expertise, we’ll also be advising you which deals are hot and which are not, directing you to where to find a better deal if Amazon Prime Day deals don’t deliver on the lowest prices on the day, and sharing our editor's favourite buys. The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer at just £159.99 is currently top of the team's Prime Day wishlist!

What to shop

Best Amazon Prime Day deals overall

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer 7.6L | was £219.99 , now £159.99 at Amazon

Shop Ninja's most popular sell-out air fryer at the best possible price today thanks to Prime Big Deal Days. It scored a perfect 5 stars in our review, and is a total favourite.

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ300UK | was £399.99 now £298.99 at Amazon

After trying and testing vacuums from all the leading brand names, we remain huge fans of Shark vacuums, and with money off the bestselling cordless stick IZ300UKT, now is the time to buy. Our Shark IZ300UK cordless vacuum review has more detail.

Pro Breeze 12L/Day Dehumidifier | was £189.99 now £127.49 at Amazon

A dehumidifier won't just help you to combat damp issues in your home, it willl also speed up laundry drying times when the weather's too wet to hang it outdoors. This ProBreeze dehumidifier can extract up to 12L of moisture from the air per day making it a fantastic addition to the home.

Blueair Blue 3210 Air Purifier | was £179 now £99.00 at Amazon

Stylish, quiet, lightweight, user-friendly, energy-efficient, and with impressive CADR performance there's a lot to love about this best-in-class air purifier, that's why it's #1 in our round-up of the best air purifiers on the market right now. Our Blueair Blue 3210 review has more detail.

Air Fryer deals

The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK | was £269.99 now £219.00 at Amazon

Dual baskets, six cooking functions, and a 9.5 litre cooking capacity make the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK one of the most sought-after air fryers around, and this copper-accented model is currently in stock, on sale and ready to fire up.

COSORI Lite Air Fryer | was £99.99 now £84.99 at Amazon

This is an air fryer with plenty of accolades, earning the top spot in our best small air fryers guide and the second spot in our guide to air fryers under £100. And now it's even at a better price, and available in excellent pastel colours.

Ninja deals

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor and Blender | was £199.99 , now £169.00 at Amazon

Ninja make some of the best blenders around, and this 3-in-1 model is no exception, scoring a fantastic 4 and a half stars in our review. Though it's a bit hefty for countertops, it packs in plenty of functionality for the price.

Ninja ZEROSTICK 5-Piece Pan Set | was £239.99 , now £227.99 at Amazon

Update your cookware with these exceptionally highly-rated pans. The non-stick is second-to-none (according to our Editor Heather) and for a full set, this is a pretty good price.

Vacuum cleaner deals

Vax Blade 4 Pet and Car Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | was £299.99 now £199 at Amazon

Vax is another solid contender in the vacuum market, and the Vax Blade 4 and the 5 get the great value seal of approval from us. Stick with the former if you're on a tight budget, but enjoy the features that come with the upgrade if you can stretch to the ££ of the latter.

Henry Hetty Quick Cordless Vacuum | was £299.99 now £249.00 at Amazon

Call us a sucker for a pretty face, but we can't help but find hoovering that bit more cheerful with this pink Hetty cordless vacuum, which we've reviewed. Now with money off at Amazon, there's even more reason to smile.

Dehumidifier deals

EcoAir DD1 Simple MK3 Desiccant Dehumidifier | was £239.98 now £219.98 at Amazon

A desiccant dehumidifier is more efficient at lower temperatures than your usual compressor dehumidifier. The EcoAir DD1 Simple MK3 can be operated in any space that's above 1°C, making it a great option for a garage, basement, or unheated rooms during the winter months. Our EcoAir DD1 Simple MK3 review has the full lowdown.