Live
LIVE: Amazon Prime Day deals for the home – shop discounts on air fryers, dehumidifiers, vacuums and more
All the best Prime Big Deals Day discounts from Ninja, Shark, Emma, Nespresso and more
Quick menu
What to shop
1. Best deals
2. Air fryer deals
3. Ninja deals
4. Vacuum deals
5. Dehumidifier deals
LIVE: Latest Updates
Amazon Prime Day has officially started and our live blog will be bringing you all of the very best Amazon Prime Day deals for the home across the two-day event.
We’ll be rounding up the best Prime Big Deals Day prices on the most popular homeware and household appliance brands, including searching for the best Ninja air fryer deals, the top Shark vacuum deals, the lowest prices on Dyson, Kitchenaid, and Nespresso, as well as the biggest discounts on Emma and Simba mattresses. So you can find the best Amazon Prime Day deals for the home without the hard work.
Drawing from the Ideal Home team’s expertise, we’ll also be advising you which deals are hot and which are not, directing you to where to find a better deal if Amazon Prime Day deals don’t deliver on the lowest prices on the day, and sharing our editor's favourite buys. The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer at just £159.99 is currently top of the team's Prime Day wishlist!
Sign up for Amazon Prime
Make sure you'll have access to the best Amazon Prime Day deals by signing up or renewing your Amazon Prime membership here.
What to shop
- Air Fryers: deals on COSORI, Tower, Tefal and Ninja air fryers
- Vacuums: deals on Shark, Dyson, and Bosch
- Dehumidifiers: save on De'Longhi, Meaco, and Pro Breeze
- Kitchen appliances: deals on Nespresso, KitchenAid and Smeg
- Mattresses: save on Simba, Silentnight, and Emma
- Air Purifiers: deals on Levoit, Phillips and more
- Household Essentials: stock up on cleaning products
Best Amazon Prime Day deals overall
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer 7.6L |
was £219.99, now £159.99 at Amazon
Shop Ninja's most popular sell-out air fryer at the best possible price today thanks to Prime Big Deal Days. It scored a perfect 5 stars in our review, and is a total favourite.
Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ300UK |
was £399.99 now £298.99 at Amazon
After trying and testing vacuums from all the leading brand names, we remain huge fans of Shark vacuums, and with money off the bestselling cordless stick IZ300UKT, now is the time to buy. Our Shark IZ300UK cordless vacuum review has more detail.
Pro Breeze 12L/Day Dehumidifier |
was £189.99 now £127.49 at Amazon
A dehumidifier won't just help you to combat damp issues in your home, it willl also speed up laundry drying times when the weather's too wet to hang it outdoors. This ProBreeze dehumidifier can extract up to 12L of moisture from the air per day making it a fantastic addition to the home.
Blueair Blue 3210 Air Purifier |
was £179 now £99.00 at Amazon
Stylish, quiet, lightweight, user-friendly, energy-efficient, and with impressive CADR performance there's a lot to love about this best-in-class air purifier, that's why it's #1 in our round-up of the best air purifiers on the market right now. Our Blueair Blue 3210 review has more detail.
Air Fryer deals
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer 7.6L |
was £219.99, now £159.99 at Amazon
Shop Ninja's most popular sell-out air fryer at the best possible price today thanks to Prime Big Deal Days. It scored a perfect 5 stars in our review, and is a total favourite.
The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK |
was £269.99 now £219.00 at Amazon
Dual baskets, six cooking functions, and a 9.5 litre cooking capacity make the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK one of the most sought-after air fryers around, and this copper-accented model is currently in stock, on sale and ready to fire up.
COSORI Lite Air Fryer |
was £99.99 now £84.99 at Amazon
This is an air fryer with plenty of accolades, earning the top spot in our best small air fryers guide and the second spot in our guide to air fryers under £100. And now it's even at a better price, and available in excellent pastel colours.
Ninja deals
Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor and Blender |
was £199.99, now £169.00 at Amazon
Ninja make some of the best blenders around, and this 3-in-1 model is no exception, scoring a fantastic 4 and a half stars in our review. Though it's a bit hefty for countertops, it packs in plenty of functionality for the price.
Ninja ZEROSTICK 5-Piece Pan Set |
was £239.99, now £227.99 at Amazon
Update your cookware with these exceptionally highly-rated pans. The non-stick is second-to-none (according to our Editor Heather) and for a full set, this is a pretty good price.
Vacuum cleaner deals
Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ300UK |
was £399.99 now £298.99 at Amazon
After trying and testing vacuums from all the leading brand names, we remain huge fans of Shark vacuums, and with money off the bestselling cordless stick IZ300UKT, now is the time to buy. Our Shark IZ300UK cordless vacuum review has more detail.
Vax Blade 4 Pet and Car Cordless Vacuum Cleaner |
was £299.99 now £199 at Amazon
Vax is another solid contender in the vacuum market, and the Vax Blade 4 and the 5 get the great value seal of approval from us. Stick with the former if you're on a tight budget, but enjoy the features that come with the upgrade if you can stretch to the ££ of the latter.
Henry Hetty Quick Cordless Vacuum |
was £299.99 now £249.00 at Amazon
Call us a sucker for a pretty face, but we can't help but find hoovering that bit more cheerful with this pink Hetty cordless vacuum, which we've reviewed. Now with money off at Amazon, there's even more reason to smile.
Dehumidifier deals
Pro Breeze 12L/Day Dehumidifier |
was £189.99 now £127.49 at Amazon
A dehumidifier won't just help you to combat damp issues in your home, it willl also speed up laundry drying times when the weather's too wet to hang it outdoors. This ProBreeze dehumidifier can extract up to 12L of moisture from the air per day making it a fantastic addition to the home.
EcoAir DD1 Simple MK3 Desiccant Dehumidifier |
was £239.98 now £219.98 at Amazon
A desiccant dehumidifier is more efficient at lower temperatures than your usual compressor dehumidifier. The EcoAir DD1 Simple MK3 can be operated in any space that's above 1°C, making it a great option for a garage, basement, or unheated rooms during the winter months. Our EcoAir DD1 Simple MK3 review has the full lowdown.
Black + Decker 3-Tier Heated Clothes Airer |
was £155 now £109.99 at Amazon
Pair a dehumidifier with a heated clothes airer and drying washing indoors just got so much quicker! This heated clothes drying rack earned a place in our guide to the best heated clothes airers thanks to its Amazon reviews. Now this tumble-drier-alternative has money off too – bonus!
LIVE: Latest Updates
Pro Breeze 12L/Day Dehumidifier |
was £189.99, now £127.49 at Amazon
It's that time of year when it's becoming more important to keep damp out of your home, and when all of us are looking for ways to dry clothes indoors.
That's why this is the dehumidifier deal to shop today. It's the best deal we've seen so far from a brand you can really trust.
Ninja Creami Breeze Ice Cream Maker |
was £199.99, now £149.99 at Ninja
We know this is a blog about an Amazon event but remember that this is also a great time to shop counter sales as retailers fight for your custom.
One such example is this slim version of the Ninja Creami, which is under £150 direct from the brand itself, as opposed to the higher prices on Amazon. Our Deputy Editor reviewed the original version and loved it.
Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer 7.6L|
was £219.99, now £159.99 at Amazon
Starting with the headline news, everyone's favourite air fryer is currently on sale for Prime Big Deal Days with a huge chunk off the price. This is the best price we've seen for this air fryer, last Black Friday included.
The air fryer itself is still as great as ever too, earning 5 stars from us in our review.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Prime Big Deal Days event, which is a chance to shop all types of essentials for your home for less.
We've searched high and low for the deals that are actually worthwhile, from retailers that we've tried and trust. Here's our take on what to buy today...