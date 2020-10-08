Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals – blender bargains and cut-price kettles

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As we spend more and more time at home, the kitchen further cements itself as the ‘soul’ of the house – so why not treat it to some new toys and trinkets, courtesy of our Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals?

Amazon Prime Day always tends to cut prices on lots of small, handy kitchen appliances. From coffee machines to blenders, kettles to food processors; there will be many a bargain to choose from.

Check out below the best offers during Amazon Prime Day 2020.. Plus, we’re also helping you get a head start with what cut-price kitchen appliances we think could sell well this year.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 coffee machine deals

Possibly one of the biggest deals you will find on a coffee machine during 2020. This space-saving coffee maker that comes equipped with a transparent and easily removable 0.7-litre water tank. It’s a clever cookie, as its ‘Intellibrew’ patented bar code technology identifies the drink selected and adjusts the amount of water, brewing time and the temperature to make a bespoke cuppa every time.

View deal: TASSIMO Bosch Happy TAS1002GB, was £107, now £39.99 (save 63%), Amazon



Russell Hobbs 20680 Buckingham Filter Coffee Machine: was £54.99, now £39 (save 29%)



This reliable Russell Hobbs machine has advanced showerhead technology that ensures flavour is fully extracted from your coffee grains. Save on costly paper filters with a permanent filter that can be removed and washed. What’s most impressive about this machine is its capacity. With a 1.25 Litre capacity glass carafe, you can make up to ten cups of coffee at once – great for when we can get back to large dinner parties.

View deal: Russell Hobbs 20680 Buckingham Filter Coffee Machine, was £54.99, now £39 (save 29%), Amazon



Coffee capsule machines have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. But this machine is half price, and if you sign up to the Nespresso club when you buy it, you’ll receive 50 pre-selected Vertuo Coffee Capsules and two months’ complimentary Nespresso Coffee Subscription credit worth £50.

Back to the machine itself. It can make drinks for up to five different cup sizes, so is great for all cover lovers. They include: Alto (414ml), Mug (230ml), Gran Lungo (150ml), Double Espresso (80ml), Espresso (40ml).

View deal: Nespresso Vertuo Next – was £149.99, now £74 (save 51%), Amazon



Amazon Prime Day blender deals

At under £30, this is a brilliant low-price option. It’s equipped with a 1.5-litre plastic jug, a 600W motor and four robust stainless-steel blades that cut through fruit, veg and ice. Its built-in air cooling system allows the motor to keep cool, preventing overheating while extending the life of your blender. Want your kids to get into blending? Tefal’s secure jug lock system and smart lid with filling hole will keep them safe.

View deal: Tefal BL420840 Blendforce II Blender, was £34.99, now £29.99 (save 14%), Amazon

Amazon has already slashed the price of the best-selling NutriBullet 600. One of its biggest selling points is that it makes excellent smoothies – and healthy ones at that! Did you know that some of the most nutritional parts of vegetables, like broccoli, for example, comes from its stem? The NutriBullet 600 series comes with a powerful 600W motor combined with bullet cyclonic action to blitz those stems without destroying their nutritional properties.

View deal: NutriBullet 600 Series – was £89.99, now £59.99 (save 33%), Amazon

Russell Hobbs 24702 Desire 3-in-1 Hand Blender: was £39.99, now £29.96 (save 25%), Amazon



Despite the rise of electric blenders, hand-powered machines are still popular – and cheaper. This three-in-one blender comes with a 700ml beaker, a 500ml chopping bowl plus a whisk attachment and blending leg. You can easily swap between appliances when making smoothies, salad dressings or soups. The whisk comes with two speeds and a pulse setting for whatever cake you’re baking. And all the detachable parts are dishwasher safe.

View deal: Russell Hobbs 24702 Desire 3 in 1 Hand Blender, was £39.99, now £29.96 (save 25%), Amazon

Amazon Prime Day kettle deals

Add a touch of modern style with this jet black Russel Hobbs kettle with a tinge of electric blue.

At over half-price right now, it’s an absolute bargain. Beyond its price tag, the 1.7-litre kettle can make up to six cups at a time and has a handy 360 degrees base so it can be comfortably used by right and left-handed people.

It also has integrated cord storage so you can make it the length that you need. Perfect for both small and large-sized kitchens.

View deal: Russell Hobbs Mode Kettle 21400, was £59.99, now £24.99 (save 58%), Amazon

Stand out from the kettle crowd with this uniquely designed appliance from Breville. It sets a good first impression, with its elegant ridged texture design, high gloss finish and polished chrome details. Breville’s Impressions kettle comes in black, white, red, or cream; a versatile brew-maker suited to whatever colour pattern you’ve got in your kitchen. Breville also says the 21400 provides rapid boil times so there’s no waiting around.

View deal: Breville Impressions Electric Kettle VKJ956, was £43.99, now £28 (save 36%), Amazon

Morphy Richards Kettle Evoke Kettle 104408: was £49.99, now £37 (save 26%), Amazon



Another kettle with an interesting design. It has a jug-like quality to it, but its stainless steel material adds a solid, reliable weight that makes it easier to pour. Like the Breville Impressions, the Evoke guarantees rapid boiling but holds less water than the Breville. Complete with limescale filter and an easy-view water window, this electric kettle would look at home in any kitchen, especially as it’s nearly 30% off right now.

View deal: Morphy Richards Kettle Evoke Kettle 104408, was £49.99, now £37 (save 26%), Amazon



