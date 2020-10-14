We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve picked out 10 of our favourite buys to show a little goes a long way… on Amazon Prime day(s). It’s no all about the big ticket items, there are lots of small items that are marked down in price. They just get a bit lost, so Ideal Home is on hand to help them shout a little.

Here are the 10 best Amazon Prime day deals under £20. Many would make great stocking fillers, and spreading the cost of Christmas is ALWAYS a good idea…

Best Amazon Prime Day deals under £20

1. Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Smart speaker with Alexa: now £18.99 (save 62%)



If you’re simply looking for an Amazon smart speaker, you won’t find a better deal on Prime Day than this one. For just £18.99, you get a 62% saving on Amazon’s third-generation Echo Dot, which Amazon itself claims is its most popular speaker. Choose your music, set alarms and reminders, make hands-free calls. You can also pair your Echo Dot with other Alexa-enabled devices, so you can make announcements to every other room in your house that has a device in it. Handy for getting everyone to the dinner table on time!

View deal: Smart speaker with Alexa, was £49.99, now £18.99, Amazon

Everyone on the Ideal Home team has one of those nifty bottles. Not only are they leak-proof, made from BPA-Free stainless steel, these reusable water bottle coming in every colour of the rainbow. The double walled vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours. They are great gift for anyone – and there’s a wide choice of patterns so you’re sure to find one to suit your giftee!

View deal: Chilly’s Bottles, was £25, Now £14, Amazon

Not only do you get a 10-piece cosmetics bundle with this great little deal, it’s all contained in its own cute little cabinet. You can choose from nine different fragrances, including Shea Butter, Aloe Vera (Above), Coconut and Peach, and each set contains 3 scented roses, body lotion (120 ml), shower gel (120 ml), foam bath (120 ml), a peeling sponge and 2 packs of bath salts. Nan would love it!

View deal: BRUBAKER Cosmetics ‘Aloe Vera’ Bath and Body Gift Set (10 Pieces) – was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon

The worst thing about Monopoly? Games that go on for hours and hours, that’s what! But the genius thing about this version is that it can be played in just 10 minutes – so you won’t have to live in fear of passing Mayfair and Park Lane for hours at a time. Instead of waiting for everyone to play their turn, during the ‘buying rounds’, everyone roles and buys at the same time. Chance cards are used to get better deals during the ‘trading stage’, and the Community Chest cards give bonuses before the end of the game.

View deal: Monopoly Speed Board Game: Was £ 22.99, now £11.99, Amazon

5. Yankee Candle A Calm and Quiet Place Large Jar Candle, was £23.99, now £12.89



Relieve their stress (or your own) with this most relaxing of scents from fragrance favourite Yankee Candle, now almost half price. ‘A Calm and Quiet Place’ smells of a divine combination of ‘gentle jasmine, a whisper of patchouli and warm amber musk’ and can burn for up to 150 hours. It’s that little bit of bliss we all need at the end of a long day.

View deal: Yankee Candle A Calm and Quiet Place Large Jar Candle, was £23.99, now £12.89, Amazon

6. Spear and Jackson Kew Gardens Stainless Steel Gift Set (3-Piece): was £34.99, now £18.69



Beautifully presented in a gift box, this three-piece set is just the thing to give your favourite Alan Titchmarsh or Charlie Dimmock wannabe. The trowel, fork and transplanting trowel, have been developed with Kew’s horticultural team, who have solved many of the issues normally associated with hand tools. For example, longer tangs reduce the chance of scraped knuckles or hitting them on the blades. Made from ash and stainless steel, they look rather lovely, too.

View deal: Spear and Jackson Kew Gardens 3056KEW Stainless Steel Gift Set (3-Piece): was, £34.99, now £18.69, Amazon

Have you taken up making homemade pizzas of late? Don’t miss this bargain buy. If you’re craving that crisp pizzeria base, or a guaranteed crunchy bread crust, this pizza stone promises to deliver – and it’s delivered bakes approved by Paul Hollywood on Bake Off. Invest today, and you can take it home for less than £20. It can be used on top of a BBQ or in the oven, and is a great gift for keen cooks – or even pizza-loving teens.

View deal: Rocksheat Pizza Stone, was £24.99, Now £19.99

8. Kaiser Bread Mould 35 cm Baking Pan: Was £13.99, now £9.99



Remember Banana bread? It looks set to make a comeback over the coming weeks, with more lockdowns looking imminent. Get ready to bake your own breads, of all varieties, with this handy non-stick bread tin. The sourdough resistant, even browning, optimal heating tin is a must for star bakers.

View deal: Kaiser Bread Mould 35 cm Baking Pan, was £13.99, Now £9.99, Amazon

9. Dettol Wipes Antibacterial Bulk Surface Cleaning Multipack of 6 x 126: was £36.99, now £14.99



It’s not all about the glam buys, we’re on the browse for bargains of all kinds. Not that we’d recommend giving these as gifts! Anyhoo we’ve just done the maths and worked out that this deal gets you 756 wipes at a cost of 2p each. Now that is a bargain. For those that use these regularly will know they are always rich and oozing in cleaning solution – unlike the wipes that come out almost dry and unable to shift a speck of dirt. They’ll kill 99.9% of bacteria as well as other nasties like MRSA, Salmonella and Flu virus (H1N1).

View deal: Dettol Wipes Antibacterial Bulk Surface Cleaning, Multipack of 6 x 126: was £36.99, now £14.99

10. KitchenCraft Living Nostalgia Metal Kitchen Compost Bin, now £10.49



Now is the perfect time to start composting. Gather the ingredients, mix them, put them in a container and cook until they’re warm and blended together. You’ll have food to feed your garden for free.

View Deal: KitchenCraft Living Nostalgia Metal Kitchen Compost Bin, was £14.99, Now £10.49

You can find more of the best Amazon Prime Day deals under £2o here.

Happy shopping.