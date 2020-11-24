We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Clothing steamers are invaluable for refreshing and de-creasing garments. The Ideal Home approved Fridja steamer is 22 per cent off in this amazing Black Friday clothing steamer deal.

All our buying guides are tried and tested by our team of experts in a home setting. So when you see the Ideal Home approved logo, you know you can trust it.

Fridja Powerful Handheld Clothes Steamer: Was £99.99, Now £78

The Fridja F10 scored an incredible 4.5 out of 5 stars rating by our reviewer. For this week only you can save £21.99, and pick it up for just £78. The attractive steamer was called the best handheld workhorse clothing steamer. It is a hard-working gadget with an incredible 260 ml water tank allowing it to tackle a pile of laundry without stopping. View Deal

The clothing steamer deal is available in three colourways on Amazon. We have our eye on the millennial pink shade, but the black is equally as chic.

‘This Fridja handheld comes with an oversized velvety bag that’s unisex but feels like it could happily belong in a boudoir,’ wrote our reviewer. ‘The power cable is a bit on the short side at 2m but, that aside, it’s hard to fault. The design is clean and modern, with a big, bright power light.’

‘Definitely the best for handheld power, you could blitz a pile of garments with the Fridja where other handhelds are designed more for just refreshing one or two items,’ our reviewer added.

The Fridja F10 steamer comes with many clever features including a clever bottle adaptor so you can take it on holiday. The adaptor allows the steamer to be used with most water bottles, so you can leave the water tank at home.

There is also a sliding switch instead of a standard trigger, this allows you to keep it on. The steamer can provide a constant stream of steam for eight minutes at a time.

Unlike most steamers, the Fridja doesn’t come with a brush. However, if does include several other accessories to get your garments crease free.

View deal: Fridja Powerful Handheld Clothes Steamer, Was £99.99, Now £78, Amazon

Video Of The Week

The full accessory kit includes the water bottle adaptor, delicate fabric guard, portable hanger and a collar press. Our reviewer revealed that while a steamer will never offer the sharp results of an iron, the collar press was surprisingly helpful. ‘It does help a bit – you hold the plastic up behind the collar and it gives you something to push against.’

Will you be adding one of these to your laundry arsenal?