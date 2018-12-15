The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is the ultimate gift for hot chocolate enthusiasts

Jennifer Louise Ebert

If you love hot chocolate, you might need this nifty gadget in your life

Do you love hot chocolate and wished that you could recreate the taste-sensation in the comfort of your own home without standing over the stove? Well, now you can with the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser!

Chocolate-masters Hotel Chocolat has teamed up with kitchen-appliance heavyweights Dualit to create the Velvetiser, a gadget that can make the indulgent drink in under 2.5 minutes. And yes, it tastes just as good as the one they serve in their world-renowned cafes. I’ve tried!

Forget the powdery stuff you can buy from your local supermarket. The Velvetiser will heat the milk to 67-69°C (the exact temperature at which cocoa solids melt), its built-in whisk will fold everything together and minutes later you’ll be sipping a barista-quality drink. No more dusty powder from here on!

Hotel Chocolat grades of chocolate always have cocoa has the first ingredient, not sugar, like most store-bought versions.

This could make a great Christmas present for the hot chocolate-loving person in your life, or simply as a luxurious treat for you. Go on – treat yourself!

The Velvetiser comes in a choice of three stylish colours, and includes a selection box of indulgent chocolate.

My personal favourite is the Matt Charcoal, but it always comes in a stylish Copper and White. The selection box includes two single-serves of each recipe so you can find your favourites. Salted Caramel, anyone?

Buy now: The Velvetiser – Standard Pack, £89.99, Hotel Chocolat

Alternatively, you can buy the complete pack for just £10 extra. This adorable set comes with two cocoa pod-shaped (how cute) ceramic mugs, two selection boxes and a cotton tote – perfect for gifting!

Buy now: The Velvetiser – The Complete pack, £99.99, Hotel Chocolat

Will you be getting one for the hot chocolate fanatic in your life? You’ll probably be their favourite person if you do.

