If you love hot chocolate, you might need this nifty gadget in your life

Do you love hot chocolate and wished that you could recreate the taste-sensation in the comfort of your own home without standing over the stove? Well, now you can with the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser!

Chocolate-masters Hotel Chocolat has teamed up with kitchen-appliance heavyweights Dualit to create the Velvetiser, a gadget that can make the indulgent drink in under 2.5 minutes. And yes, it tastes just as good as the one they serve in their world-renowned cafes. I’ve tried!

Forget the powdery stuff you can buy from your local supermarket. The Velvetiser will heat the milk to 67-69°C (the exact temperature at which cocoa solids melt), its built-in whisk will fold everything together and minutes later you’ll be sipping a barista-quality drink. No more dusty powder from here on!

Hotel Chocolat grades of chocolate always have cocoa has the first ingredient, not sugar, like most store-bought versions.

This could make a great Christmas present for the hot chocolate-loving person in your life, or simply as a luxurious treat for you. Go on – treat yourself!

The Velvetiser comes in a choice of three stylish colours, and includes a selection box of indulgent chocolate.

My personal favourite is the Matt Charcoal, but it always comes in a stylish Copper and White. The selection box includes two single-serves of each recipe so you can find your favourites. Salted Caramel, anyone?

Buy now: The Velvetiser – Standard Pack, £89.99, Hotel Chocolat

Video Of The Week

Alternatively, you can buy the complete pack for just £10 extra. This adorable set comes with two cocoa pod-shaped (how cute) ceramic mugs, two selection boxes and a cotton tote – perfect for gifting!

Buy now: The Velvetiser – The Complete pack, £99.99, Hotel Chocolat

Will you be getting one for the hot chocolate fanatic in your life? You’ll probably be their favourite person if you do.