Selfridges Black Friday deals 2020 – we reveal the top offers on furniture, bedding and technology

Are you missing that indulgent department store shopping experience? Then navigate your way over to Selfridges Black Friday deals pronto and enjoy some of the best deals on your favourite luxury brands.

Among the generous discounts are Samsung TVs cut in price by £100s and sometimes £1,000s, Yves Delorme and White company bedding, and crystal and glassware from Waterford and Royal Doulton. Read on to discover more…

Selfridges Black Friday 2020 deals – quick links

Selfridges Black Friday tableware deals

From glasses that make great gifts, to simple yet stylish everyday crockery, Selfridges has your table covered.

Le Creuset Signature cast iron casserole dish 24cm, save £45, now £180, Selfridges

Take £24 off this pretty-in-pink casserole from Selfridges. It's now £180, and ideal for seasonal casseroles or even cakes.

Waterford Marquis Maxwell crystal goblets set of four: Save £40, now £40, Selfridges

You'll find a selection of Waterford crystal glasses on sale at half price right now. Not only do they make for an elegant christmas table, they double as a perfect present

Royal Doulton Radial Balloons crystal gin glasses, was £130, now £65, Selfridges We know a gin fan or two that would love to receive and enjoy these delicate and exquisitely detailed glasses by Royal Doulton.

Royal Doulton Gordon Ramsay Union Street Café dining set, was £115, now £57.50, Selfridges

Available in blue or white, this 12-piece dining set is based on the crockery used in Gordon Ramsay's London Italian brasserie (just a stone's throw from Ideal home's former HQ). It's currently a steal at half price.

Selfridges Black Friday TV and tech deals

There are great deals from Selfridges’ famous tech department, including blockbuster TVs and speakers.

Samsung T420 2.1ch Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer, was £199, now £119, Selfridges

Upgrade your TV with this amazing value soundbar. It's already a good deal at £199, but you can save a further £50 at Selfridges, and it includes a separate subwoofer to pop behind the sofa for better bass.

Selfridges Black Friday candle deals

Treat yourself to sweet scents for the home, and even sweeter prices, courtesy of these candle offers.

Eym Rest candle: save £25, now £15, Selfridges

Made from 100% natural fragrance and wax, with sustainable packaging, this candle has notes of sweet orange, chamomile, lavender, and will burn for around 50 hours.

Selfridges Black Friday towel and bedding deals

You can find some brilliant deals on White Company towels and bedding this minute at Selfridges. You can also pick up stunning Yves Delorme for less.

The White Company Luxury Egyptian cotton super jumbo towel: was £45, now £36, Selfridges

The White Company's towels are a firm favourite in the Cutmore household. Plump and quick drying, they stay soft and don't seem to fade like others do. You can now get your hands on everything from face cloths to bath sheets with 20% off.

The White Company Elgin silk and cotton double duvet cover: was £290, now £232

Luxe up your bed with this silk cover featuring a soft cotton reverse. It's available in several sizes, including double and emperor. Yves Delorme Ondée cotton-percale bedcover double: Check out this stunning embroidered duvet

Though already reduced to £454.30, you can save a further 20% on this stunning bedcover from one of the best brands in bedding by entering the code SELFCCE at the checkout.

Is Selfridges having a Black Friday sale?

It may not necessarily bare that name, but Selfridges will be offering seasonal discounts throughout November. On top of the discounts above, it is running a Christmas Come Early campaign. Enter the code SELFCCE at the checkout, and get up 20% off many items across the Selfridges range.

Can I still click and collect at Selfridges?

The good news is yes. Although its London, Birmingham and manchester stores are closed to the public for browsing, Selfridges has launched a special Click & Collect service, with socially distanced drive-up deliveries to your car or walk-up collections.

Most items are ready to collect within 24 hours, and you have up to seven days to retrieve your order.

Check back soon for more brilliant Selfridges Black Friday offers.