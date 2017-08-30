Step inside this detached new-build property in Surrey

Every room in this smart, modern home has its own distinctive and colourful style



This smart new-build house belongs to a widow who downsized from her family home after her three children grew up and fled the nest.

Exterior

Being a widow, she only needed a place that was big enough for herself, but which had a spare bedroom for when family comes to visit. Once she had moved in she was in no rush to complete the interior. ‘It was important to live in the place first and get a feel for it,’ she says.

Kitchen diner

The spacious kitchen diner has a clean and uncluttered style. Blocks of colour transform everything, from units to walls: neutrals for floor-to-ceiling units, charcoal for wall cupboards, grey for the island unit, blue behind open shelving. Even the bar stools have been kept to a tidy amount. Two copper pendant ball lights hang elegantly over the breakfast bar creating added interest to the space.

Living Room

The regular square-shaped living room with neutral walls has been decorated with bold contrasting colours for maximum impact.The furniture and furnishings in this space consist of only three colours – red, black and white – but gives the illusion of more. ‘The red rug in the sitting room creates a warm fireside feel in winter and provides a splash of vibrant colour in the summer’, explains the owner.

Bedroom

A silver birch tree patterned feature wallpaper gives the bedroom a strong linear look. Shimmering silvers against cool greys creates an unmistakeable air of sophistication. Strong lines are softened with texture white cotton bed sheets are contrasted with a faux-fur throw to create an effect that makes this a strong but stylish room to cosy up in.

Guest bedroom

Continuing the striking theme the guest bedroom is also one of strong colour and pattern. Fiery tones liven up the small space wallpaper and accessories, Natural wood elements calm the look and natural light is maximised by the use of mirrored wardrobe doors. The finished look has an oriental flavour.

Ensuite



The only source of natural light in this small bathroom is from the lightwell in the ceiling. To combat this the owner has been clever with reflective surfaces. Stunning mirrored tiles on one wall not only create a feature but create the illusion of space. White walls continue the bright , clean look and make the room appear lighter than it actually is. Petrol blue towels add a pop of modern colour.

Main bathroom

No expense has been spared on the marble materials used for the walls and flooring in the main bathroom because the owner wanted to convey the feeling of luxury and indulgence. A special – and quite clever – touch was creating steps up to the bath, making the ritual of bathtime even more special.

