Things are hotting up this week in the Specialbuys aisle, thanks to the selection of Aldi heaters on offer. Don’t suffer the winter chills, buy an extra affordable heater instead.

Aldi’s affordable heating solutions include a mini, moveable radiator for just £14.99.

As well there’s a free-standing heater with a remote control – for the ultimate effortless cosy vibe.

The new Aldi heaters are available to pre-order now online, due to arrive in stores this Sunday 19th January.

New Aldi heaters

Small but mighty is the best way to describe this slimline design. The Easy Home mini radiator is just the thing if you’re in need of little extra heat. The design is portable, thanks to generous side handles, meaning the extra heat can follow you from living rooms into bedrooms.

Aldi say of the mini oil filled heater, ‘With built-in protection to stop it from overheating, you’ll be able to keep extra cosy throughout those cold nights wherever you are.’

The free-standing radiator requires minimal assembly. The energy efficient model heats up quickly and features an adjustable thermostat control.

Pre-order now: Easy Home Mini Oil Filled Radiator, £14.99, Aldi

A remote control heater that means you don’t have to leave the sofa or bed to adjust? Yes please!

Put your feet up and sit back and relax. This easy to use digital heater is controlled using a LCD remote control. You can adjust the heat, selecting one of the three heat settings available.

This online exclusive is a fine example of affordable tech. It’s sold with a three guarantee/warranty for peace of mind.

Pre-order now: Convertor Heater with Remote, £39.99, Aldi

It’s never been easier to stay warm during the cold winter months. Or more affordable thanks to Aldi, as always.

Get them while they’re hot – they’re only available while stocks last.