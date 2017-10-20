Give your living room a feminine update with a punchy purple decorating scheme

We’re not talking about those fierce, power-glam purples we all loved a few years ago, but a softer and altogether easier-to-live-with plum that walks the line between feminine and masculine for an elegant feel you can take in any direction, from shabby chic to smart and contemporary. Worried it’ll look murky? Just team your purple living room with the right neutral and be fearless with accents…

Love colour? READ: Living room paint ideas to transform any space

Decorate with dusty purple

Dusty purples are so rich and indulgent, they lend themselves to a really luxe look, with plush velvets, buttoned upholstery, heavy curtains, marble and touches of old gold. Choose a flat, chalky matt finish for purple-tone paint or it’ll look dated, but bring the colour to life with lots of texture in the room. A burst of turquoise accents are fresh enough to cut through and cool down shades of purple and pink.

Get the look

Buy now: Velvet Plum matt emulsion, £18 for 2.5L, Crown Paints at Wilko

Buy now: Marble square coffee table, £599, Dwell

Buy now: Atworth three-seater sofa in Aubergine, £1,169, Willow & Hall

Buy now: Penelope armchair in Peony, £990, Sofa.com

Make it modern

Dusty purple looks great with off-white furniture for classic style, but team it with shades of cool grey for a more modern scheme. Combine dusty purples – plum, aubergine, fig – with blush pink and grey for a harmonious palette that creates just the right mellow mood for a bedroom. Alternatively pair with shades of linen, mushroom or soft green for an additional contrast

Get the look

Buy now: Kailani wallpaper, £185 per panel, Anthozoa collection by Harlequin at Wallpaper Direct

Buy now: Langridge Love Seat Sofa Bed, £890, Willow & Hall

Buy now: Tray Day Side Table, £145, Loaf

Buy now: Brass Cluster Pendant, £135, French Connection

Keep it cosy

Blend a winter palette of claret and plum with earthy wood texture for cosy cottage style. Prevent the colour scheme going into overdrive by using softer mauve-greys, browns and greys for accessories and other elements in the room. A weathered wood coffee table will balance the look. Bring the outside in with prints of autumnal nature to enhance the country-cottage style and snuggle down with plenty of warm throws and blankets.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar paint, Mulberry Burst matt emulsion paint, £22.93 for 2.5l, Dulux at B&Q

Buy now: Paulowina Coffee Table, £229, Maisons Du Monde

Buy now: Nova Desk Lamp, £100, Cox & Cox



Work a trend

Try your hand at creating an ombré feature wall. Putting a positive spin on the term ‘faded beauty’, this decorating technique is seriously hot in the interiors world right now. If you’re up for a challenge, you could try painting an ombré wall yourself – you’ll need a steady hand and spot-on blending skills to pull it off. This calm and simple living room is decorated with a dusky lilac paint effect on the walls. Layer throws and cushions in calm, muted shades on a rocking chair for a relaxed space that’s perfect for curling up with a book. A ladder shelf provides rustic storage for books and candles, while a rug adds a hint of pattern and texture.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar shelf, Oak Ladder Shelf, £250, The White Company

Want more great colour ideas? READ: Living room colour schemes brimming with character

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Stick to accessories and soft furnishings

If going for an all-out purple living room is too risky for you, consider keeping it to accessories and soft furnishings for a subtle touch. Neutral tones and plush soft furnishings give this stylish living room a homely feel. The purple rug provides a grounding for the scheme that boosts the impact of the pale walls and sofas. While the chandelier and sumptuous curtain fabric are luxurious touches; the pinks of the odd-one-out cushion and lampshade are off-message tones that lift the scheme above the ordinary. At least this way, if you get bored, you can easily change the look in an instant.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar rug, The Rug Seller

Will you be picking purple as your colour of choice? We dare you to create the purple living room of your dreams!