Create a classic country feel with the Ideal Home collection at Very

Give your home a refined rustic look with a little help from the new Ideal Home range

The key to country style is keeping the look effortless. And how to do this? By mixing lots of natural textures with decorative touches such as traditional checked fabrics and painted furniture pieces. Our new Ideal Home collection at Very is just the thing to help achieve this much-loved look.

Each piece has a timeless country appeal, with classic furniture and simple accessories that can be used to update the look, year in, year out.

Dress a traditional sofa with checked cushions and cable knit throws to instantly add a hint of country charm. A plaid armchair is a great addition to compliment a co-ordinating sofa, or can be used as a standalone piece to make more of a statement of heritage country pattern.

Start with these key pieces from the new collection to create the perfect country retreat.

1. A natural rug

Embrace the beauty of natural textures to really capture the essence of country style. An attractive woven jug rug with a simple grey-coloured border works well in any space.

Buy now: Ideal Home Jute Border Rug, from £49.99

2. Chunky coffee table

This cream and oak-effect design oozes quintessential country-cottage charm. It’s a hearty piece, with a heavy wood top, but dainty finishing touches help to keep the overall feel of this coffee table quaint.

Aside from a table top to place cuppas and coasters on, there is plenty of useful storage space. Keep your back issues of Ideal Home to hand in the open section, and store the TV remote and more practical items in the two drawers below.

Buy now: Ideal Home Wiltshire 2 Drawer Coffee Table, £189

3. Country checks

If you want to dip your toe into the look before you take the plunge with furniture, simply opt for scatter cushions to instantly introduce a splash of country pattern.

This check cushion, with its subtle herringbone pattern in a muted Graphite colourway, is enough to inject heritage checks without them feeling too overpowering. If you’re looking to add more colour, this key design is also available in Mustard, Harvest and Ocean.

Buy now: Ideal Home Mull Cushion, £14.99

4. Accessories inspired by nature

We love this block-print bedding set, an example of modern country style at its prettiest. Capturing the beauty of nature, the decorative butterfly and botanical print highlights the true essence of country living.

Keep the main colour scheme soft, with colours that compliment each other – taupe, grey and duck-egg blue are a dream team. Then have fun by adding accents of colourful seasonal accessories.

Buy now: Secret Garden Double Duvet set, £35

5. Rustic touches

Natural textures are at the heart of any country home. The rattan heart detail on this table lamp is perfect to add a charming rustic touch to any living space.

The lamp is seen here sat beautifully on the authentically rustic washed oak-effect lamp table, a key furniture choice to give your decor a splash of cosy rural style.

Buy now: Ideal Home Wiltshire Lamp Table, £119

Buy now: Ideal Home Romance Table Lamp, £29.99

6. Simple dining set

This compact dining table and chair set is ideal for a small kitchen or dining area. Made from solid wood, the table features a farmhouse-style trestle base, with an intricately patterned oak-effect top. Sold complete with four matching chairs, this set is great value for money.

Buy now: Ideal Home Axxon Dining Table and Chairs, £329

7. Decorative stoneware

Bring the outside in with this beautifully embossed ceramic lamp. The slim base, featuring a stylised flower pattern, supports a complimentary linen-effect shade.

The tactile 3D petal pattern adds a wonderfully decorative touch, but the natural ivory finish keeps the look still simple and laid back.

Buy now: Ideal Home Hannah Table Lamp, £29.99

8. Classic earthenware

At the heart of every country kitchen is a grand collection of timeless tableware that looks straight out of an artisan pottery. This 12-piece porcelain dinner set features a delicate ridged pattern that provides a beautiful handmade feel fit for hearty country mealtimes. It’s available later this month.

Coming soon: Ideal Home Ripples Dinner Set, £34.99

If you love this look be sure to check out the full Simple Country range over at Very – because this is only a pick of our favourites, there’s plenty more loveliness to behold!