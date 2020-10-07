We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon Prime Day always comes up with some great deals, not least for booklovers. Amazon’s Kindle e-readers are usually discounted, so it’s a good idea to hold-tight until October 13th and 14th before you buy your next book.

Or, with Christmas slowly creeping up the calendar, Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablets can make a great present for a friend or loved one.

Take a look at the best Amazon Kindle and tablet deals during Prime Day 2020.

Best Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals 2020

Visit the home of Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals 2020 – our predictions

Kindle

Since 2019, Amazon’s entry-level Kindle now has a built-in backlight, which means you can read it pretty much anywhere. Currently priced at £69.99, its resolution of 167 ppi is a fair bit lower than the rest of Amazon’s reader collection.

But like the other Kindles, its screen is glare-free and has an adjustable front light, which will suit any surrounding. At under £70, this cost-effective e-reader is a real bargain for any bookworm. And we think it may be reduced further on Prime Day.

Though remember, the cheapest version of this Kindle is the ad-supported version. If you want it without the ads, it will cost you a further £20.

But Prime Day may slash the price of the most-basic Kindle, meaning you could get more bang for your buck. It’s certainly our choice e-reader for people on a budget.

Buy now: Amazon Kindle, currently £69.99, Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

The Paperwhite is one of, if not the best-selling Kindle in Amazon’s range. Updated in 2018, the Paperwhite boasts a great feature that the bog-standard Kindle doesn’t – it’s waterproof. Boasting an IPX68 water-resistance rating, you could theoretically splash your Paperwhite in freshwater for half-an-hour, but why on earth would you do that?

What it is suitable for though, is those long hot days by the pool for when you want to catch-up on your reading and top up your tan.

If you’re an avid reader you can store thousands of books on the Paperwhite, with two storage sizes to choose from. The 8 GB version should be enough for most people, but 32 GB could hold your entire reading collection, including your magazines, comics and audiobooks.

Although the standard Kindle comes in either black or white, the Paperwhite has a splash more colour. Choose from Black, Plum, Sage or the lovely sounding Twighlight Blue.

Buy now: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, currently £119.99, Amazon

Kindle Oasis

If you’re looking for a premium e-reader, the Kindle Oasis is certainly something you should consider.

The cheapest version currently comes in at £229.99, which is more than three times the price of a regular kindle. So it really is worth waiting for Amazon Prime Day for if you’re considering buying this particular Kindle.

So what do you get for £229.99?

Well, there is actually a lot that separates itself from the Kindle and the Paperwhite. Straight off the bat, you can see the Oasis is noticeably larger than Amazon’s other e-readers. It boasts Amazon’s largest screen size for a Kindle, a 7-inch 300 ppi display that makes the words look like they’re coming out of the page.

With a sleek ergonomic design, combined with page-turn buttons, the Oasis is perfect for one-handed reading (with a glass of wine in the other hand, maybe).

You get an adjustable warm light which Amazon claims gives you a ‘richer’ reading experience in any lighting. You can adjust the shade of your Oasis from white to warm amber which provides a nice relaxing feeling for your late-night reads. And whatever light you’re in, the Oasis will automatically adjust its light-sensors, making it easier to read under any conditions.

It also comes equipped with auto-rotating page orientation for if you want to read horizontally, plus it has page-turn buttons.

Buy now: Amazon Kindle Oasis, currently £229.99, Amazon

Kindle Kids Edition

This e-reader is perfect for a child of any age or ability.

Whether they are a beginner or an experienced chapter reader, this Kindle is just for reading. So there is no need to worry about them being distracted by apps or games.

This kids edition Kindle is a repackaging of the standard, entry-level Kindle, but is a lot more fun.

It comes in a brilliant range of covers, from a space station to a ‘Rainbow Birds’ cover, plus nice shades of blue or pink.

And you don’t have to worry about your child running out of books, either. Your purchase comes with a year of Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands of titles like the Harry Potter series.

But remember, you will need to cancel the free subscription after a year or you’ll be charged £1.99 a month.

The Kids Edition comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee that includes coverage for anything that happens to it.

Sadly though, this Kindle isn’t waterproof, so that warranty may just come in handy.

Buy now: Amazon Kindle Kids Edition, currently £99.99, Amazon

Kindle Fire HD 10 Tablet

For those who want a bit more than just an e-reader, the Kindle Fire will certainly warm up those long winter nights. The Fire HD 10 sets itself apart from predecessors 7,8 and HD 8 plus with its resolution.

With a 1920 x 1200 (224 ppi) resolution, the 10 HD gives you the richest picture quality of any kindle on the market.

The 10 HD comes with 32 GB of internal storage, but you can add up to 512 GB with an external memory card.

This isn’t as much expandable storage space as the HD 8 Plus, which can hold up to 1 TB, but 512 GB can comfortably hold a whole library’s worth of Kindle books, plus apps, movies and games.

Video Of The Week

And if it’s a toss-up between the Fire HD 10 and the Kindle Kids Edition, pick the former. With the HD 10, parents can create a profile for each of their children, limit screen time, set educational goals and manage content, with easy-to-use parental controls.

Buy now: Kindle Fire 10 Tablet, currently £149.99, Amazon

Look out for more great bargains on a range of homeware, kitchenware and much more on Amazon Prime Day (October 13-14) on our website.

